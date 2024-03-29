Raymond Gleug's wine suggestions for Easter

"Try again, fail again, fail better," as Dostoevsky, I think it was, famously said.. It's Easter time, there's no need to be afraid, at Easter time we let in light and no, no... another false start. He is Lord! He is Lord! He is risen from the dead and He is Lord! That's the one. So, what wine shall we imbibe this weekend to celebrate the greatest feast in the Christian calendar?

It depends a lot, dear tipplers, on what you're eating. For Easter Sunday dinner at my lovely home, Rose Cottage, my beautiful wife, the illustrious Madame G., plans to roast a stuffed chicken like only she can and to serve it with her famous chicken gravy and all the usual trimmings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A perfect match to this is the fabulously fresh, fragrant and very lively 2022 Suelo Sauvignon Blanc (currently £7.99). This zingy, zesty Argentinian white bursts with sharp lime and kiwi flavours alongside grassy aromatics with backnotes of almond before a clean, tingly finish.

There’s an equally impressive, exuberantly juicy and extravagantly flavoursome 2022 Suelo Malbec Rose (£7.99, Lidl) that’s also well worth checking out. Checking out in the sense of buying the bottle for the pleasure of drinking it, not giving up the ghost entirely. Don't be checking out in that way, if you can help it.

If the Lord deigns to bless us with some sunshine over the Easter weekend you may wish to get tore into today’s WINE OF THE WEEK, the delightfully dry, elegant and gloriously refreshing 2022 Crocodile and Palm Tree Rose (£11.99, Lidl).

This well-rounded, supple Rhone Valley drop is packed with red berry and citrus flavours which will go wonderfully well with a nice platter of cold meats, cheese and olives which you may wish to enjoy on the patio on Easter Monday before backing the winner of the Irish Grand National- my money’s on Intense Raffles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those of you eating lamb tomorrow should rush out now and buy today's final recommendation, the superbly balanced, subtly spiced and sumptuously smooth 2020 La Masseria Del Borgo Primitivo Manduria (£12.50, Sainsbury’s). One to decant and allow to breathe for an hour or so before serving. Vibrantly aromatic with a rich palate full of berry and plum flavours before a peppery finish.