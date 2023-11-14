Recently, I promised not to mention Christmas again in this column until December. I appreciate that I’ve abandoned that commitment in my first sentence but that's the only promise I've broken lately.

Raymond Gleug offers his weekly wine recommendations

It won't be broken again, tipplers. Not until next week anyway. This week I'm celebrating keeping promises. On Wednesday past, my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., and I marked the 30th anniversary of our first meeting and having kept our many vows to stay true to one another for so very, very long.

It all began on a sunny November afternoon in Paris's Luxembourg Gardens when, as a young theology student at the Sorbonne, I first stole a kiss from my Madame. Back then she was a Mademoiselle, almost as beautiful as she is now. When I kiss my love today, I still picture that pretty city and its million flowerbeds. As good an excuse as any for a splash of fizz. Today's first recommendation, the effervescent, nuanced and ferociously crisp Comte de Senneval Champagne Brut (£13.99, Lidl) is perfect for parties and special occasions. Brimful of citrus and green apple flavours alongside hints of brioche, this extremely well-priced fizz expertly blends Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay in a very welcome mouthful of summer that's guaranteed to brighten up even the bleakest of wintry days. It went wonderfully well with our nibbles of Melba Toast, cream cheese and smoked trout. A perfect aperitif for any celebrations you might have planned for yourselves over the next month or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For our main, I served roast chicken, roast potatoes with garlic and rosemary, baked butternut squash alongside a salad of black olives, cherry tomatoes and basil with a mustardy vinaigrette. I matched this with today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the easy-drinking, fruity and delightfully tangy 2016 Lafite Monteil (£13.99 0r £10.49 to members at Naked Wines, visit www.nakedwines.com). This excellently-priced claret has lots of ripe summer berry flavours on its exuberantly juicy palate before a smooth, lingering finish. Serve very slightly chilled, perhaps with roast turkey, ham and you can guess the rest.

Some prefer to celebrate with steaks or roast beef and those people will want a bigger, bolder, more full-bodied red to wash it down. Step forward today's final recommendation, the powerfully flavoured yet very approachable and 2021 Burra Brook Cabernet Sauvignon (£7, M&S). An impressive bouquet with lots of red fruit and delicate spicing leads to an opulent palate with cherry and blueberry flavours alongside gentle tannins before a savoury finish with hints of oak and vanilla. An ideal companion for any celebrations you might be planning for no particular reason over the next few weeks.