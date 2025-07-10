Raymond Gleug's top tipple for watching the tennis is a 'decadently smooth, supple and mellow' Nero d'Avola

​Anyone for tennis? Yes, hurrah! Wimbledon's here again. A welcome alternative for casual sports fans to our cultural festivities this weekend.

Strawberries with cream, pink wine and sunshine- that's what summer means to this old boy. Not too old, however, to still play a bit and teach the young ones a thing or two.

On Monday past I enjoyed a thrilling one set to love victory over my nephew and temporary lodger, Oswald, in an epic encounter which seems certain to be discussed (mainly between ourselves at my instigation without mentioning our second match where he gained revenge) for years to come. After he slinked back to his room to lick his wounds, I collapsed on to the sofa at my lovely home, Rose Cottage, and cried out: "James! James! Pink wine! Pronto! Please". And then I remembered that my dear old manservant had flounced off home in a huff earlier muttering something about constant unreasonable demands. You just can't find good house staff these days.

"Madame! Madame!" I hollered. "A splash of pink if you please, my love!". Whereupon, I recalled that my darling wife was in London at a work conference. You just can’t find… Anyhow, my quest for a splash of pink was at that point interrupted by the welcome vision of my homework, today's WINE OF THE WEEK , the decadently smooth, supple and mellow 2023 Nostru Nero d'Avola Sicilia (available from independent wine merchants, generally £15 to £17), winking at me seductively from the wine rack.

I say homework because it's my job to write about it- nothing free in this life. Not only is this bottle organic but, most unusually, it contains no added sulphur which many people react badly to. Some critics argue that added sulphites are needed for a fuller, richer taste. I'd simply suggest decanting at least an hour before serving and then immersing yourself in its generous bouquet which delivers dark cherry and berry flavours before a sumptuous palate wherein black fruit and summer berries mingle with notes of pepper and lick-your-lips liquorice. An ideal match to my homemade burgers and chips with pickles and Ballymaloe relish.

People commonly associate vegan wine with the absence of sulphites. Well schoolkids, all wine has sulphites. However, sometimes high levels of added sulphur can indicate the presence of gelatine or animal fats. So, if you’re strictly vegan - God love you, you poor thing- it’s perhaps a safeish bet.

Today's second recommendation (which I ended up having to pour for myself) is the lively, zesty, salmon-pink 2023 Reserve Pierre Costieres de Nimes (£12.99, Naked Wines). Wild honeysuckle aromas and tangy strawberry flavours abound in this delightfully dry crisp pink wine. Elegant and superbly balanced it will be a perfect companion for an afternoon on the sofa watching the Men's Final. Come on, Novak!

