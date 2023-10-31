I went out trick or treating the other night dressed as a Dullahan. You know, the hooded figure from Irish mythology who carries his head in front of him as a lantern?

Raymond Gleug talks whiskey, beer and wine

Pray that he doesn’t stop when he sees you- if he does that means you’re no longer in the land of the living. The only protection against him is gold which he has an irrational fear of or in the case of trick or treaters like myself and my infant son, Gregory, a few sweeties will suffice.

The inspiration for my magnificent costume came from the launch night of Outwalker whiskey which I recently attended with my darling wife, the irrepressible Madame G., at Belfast’s Custom House where as well as delicious cocktails- our favourite was the Whiskey Sour- we were treated to some delightful canapes prepared by students at the University of Ulster.

The restless spirit of the Dullahan is captured in the imagery on the Outwalker bottle and in the whiskey itself- aromas of butterscotch, apricot and cinnamon captivate while toffee sweetness mingles with tangy mango and pineapple on the palate before a long finish with notes of chocolate, aged oak and lingering peppery spice. Fabulous in cocktails but even better to sip slowly neat. You'll start seeing Outwalker in good off-licences and bars in the coming weeks. Prices vary but expect to pay about £40 for a 70cl bottle.

From Irish whiskey we move to Spanish beer. The poor wild rover spent all his money on whiskey and beer but because I’m Raymond Gleug they send it to me for free! Or take me out! Anyway, my sources tell me that people in the UK who do actually pay for their pints buy pints of Spanish beer or lager about 20% of the time. To satisfy this demand, local drink supplier United Wine Merchants are launching one of Spain’s most popular beers- Cruzcampo. With its subtle hoppy notes and fruity palate which balances malty sweetness with soft bitterness this refreshing pilsner-style lager seems sure to be in big demand- one to look out for in your local bars and off-licences.

And finally, we come to the moment you’ve all been waiting for- our WINE OF THE WEEK- which today is the fresh, lively and zesty 2022 Pecorino Terre di Chieti (£5.49, Lidl). This elegant, well-structured Italian white has a complex palate wherein pronounced lemon and peach flavours mingle with apricot, hazelnut and minerally backnotes before a very clean, judiciously spiced finish. It will also go extremely well with seafood or salads.