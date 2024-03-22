Raymond Gleug explains why we clink glasses and say 'cheers'

Surely there's something else we can clink our glasses to... no? Ok, let's just discuss why we toast, clink glasses and say cheers in the first place instead.

Clinking glasses dates back to medieval times.

Poisoning was rife. Deadly toxins could be concealed within sediment at the bottom of a goblet. Clinking dislodged the venom.

If hosts wanted to prove they weren't poisoners they'd pour some of their guest’s wine into their own vessel and drink it.

If a guest wished to demonstrate trust they'd just clink when the host offered to drink from their glass.

After the theatrics they'd look each other in the eyes, heartily guffaw and having established that the wine hadn't been laced with cyanide, wish each other good health.

Which brings us to cheers. When we clink glasses we face each other and say cheers.

In Old French the word for face or head was 'chiere'. So, when it was time to raise a toast the cry "Chiere" would ring out, encouraging people to face each other and raise their glasses.

The English corrupted this cry of chiere to cheers which, of course, has its own lovely logic. And now, having little else to toast, let’s get tore into a few very palatable bottles at affordable prices.

First among equals but just about gaining the nod (unlike my Cheltenham banker, Fastorslow, who fell before he could answer his own question) as today's WINE OF THE WEEK is the zippy, zesty and thoroughly refreshing 2022 Baron de Guers Picpoul de Pinet - currently available at Sainsbury's, £11.

A luscious palate full of round, gently spiced fruit flavours with rich citrussy backnotes combines with richly scented grassy aromatics and hints of mineral. An ideal match to seafood or poultry dishes.

No fancy seafood at my lovely home, Rose Cottage-, we're practically destitute after Fastorslow’s debacle. My beloved wife, the enigmatic Madame G., is plundering our cupboard staples to make a creamy courgette curry which I will match with a bottle (free to me) of the exceptionally fresh, fragrant and lively 2022 Virgile Joly Sauvignon Blanc (£11.99, Naked Wines).

This zingy, expressive, easy-drinking wine bursts with citrus and mineral flavours alongside floral aromatics which lead to a complex, fruity palate before a clean, tingly finish.

Lovers of red, I will never forget you. Today's final selection is the devilishly smooth, full-bodied and impressively aromatic 2022 Tempus Two Malbec (generally £8.99, widely available at independent wine shops and off-licences).

Ripe, muscular blueberry flavours, a warm, smoky palate and a spicy, judiciously oaked finish with hints of dark chocolate and vanilla combine to create a robust, rustic and thoroughly satisfying Aussie red. One to savour alongside a good old-fashioned chilli con carne.

Be careful when you're offered a glass of wine by a stranger. Clink, then check the sediment. Or surreptitiously switch glasses. You can't be too careful.