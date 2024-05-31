Raymond Gleug's wine of the week is 'smoky and supple'

The Pomodoro technique is one that many of our young people who are studying for their exams will currently be employing. Set a timer for 25 minutes- work flat out. Take a five minute break when the buzzer sounds (tomato-shaped buzzers called Pomodoros are all the rage). After four work periods (aka pomodoros), take a longer break. In doing so, the insurmountable workload which you dreaded becomes more manageable. Beep! Time out, tipplers, back in five.

Five minutes later... Today’s WINE OF THE WEEK, like the Pomodoro, comes from Italy via Lidl-the the smoky, supple and nicely balanced 2022 Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (£5.29). Dark cherry and plum flavours dominate an exuberantly juicy palate before a lingering finish with hints of dried fruit, spice and toasted hazelnuts. This Italian red will go wonderfully well with grilled burgers or steaks- one for a barbecue this weekend if the weather allows.

You’re probably thinking- a barbecue for lots of family and friends... nice in theory but too much hassle. Which is where the Kaizen principle comes in. Kaizen is a Japanese word meaning continuous improvement. It basically involves methodical planning and then taking small, regular steps towards achieving your goal. The goals may be life-changing or as in the case of a barbecue, quite basic.

Say the word barbecue out loud- send the invitations, do the shopping, prepare the house and garden, play some music, have fun and clean up the mess the next day. Simples (or Kaizen as they say in Japan).

Today’s second recommendation is the fresh, fragrant and gloriously refreshing 2022 Fattori Pinot Grigio (£11.99, Naked Wines). This unoaked Italian white is brimful of juicy peach and sharper lime flavours alongside grassy and herbaceous aromatics. One for a warm chicken and coriander salad with rocket, sundried tomatoes and black olives.

Which brings us to the Shoshin concept. Shoshin is a Japanese term, meaning “beginner’s mind”. Approach tasks not like an expert but as someone who knows absolutely nothing. The expert immediately disregards anything which doesn’t conform with their opinion whereas for beginners the possibilities are limitless.

As a young man, I thought I knew everything about wine - red was for men, white was for women and pink, well, best not go there. Turns out I love a splash of pink almost as much as I love my darling wife.

Today’s final recommendation is the lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and satisfyingly savoury 2023 Vive L’Ete Series Rose (£8, M&S). Captivating floral aromas abound before a richly textured palate which teems with tangy red berry and slightly sharper citrus flavours. One for a mild, cream seafood or chicken curry.

The most beautiful part of shoshin is that even if you’ve done something hundreds of times, by adapting this principle it feels like the first time.