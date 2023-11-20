I’m listening to a song by Bob Dylan called “Everything is Broken”. Not because I particularly like Bob Dylan or even the song but because it just feels apt.

​It all started last Sunday when my darling wife, the illustrious Madame G., accidentally broke my favourite cup, an irreplaceable and very elegant, manly, exquisitely designed handmade ceramic cup which we got on a trip to Tokyo five years ago and which I’d fallen quite in love with. Naturally, I forgive her and this will be the last time I mention it.

Since then our lovely home, Rose Cottage, has started falling apart. When a light exploded last Wednesday, tripping all the downstairs lights, I thought it would be a fairly simple task to replace the fuse. Except that our fusebox is so ancient, they don’t make fuses like ours anymore. So, we’re waiting for an electrician to source an appropriate fuse. Meanwhile, the oven has also stopped working, the toilet seat has managed to dislodge itself and the shower has stopped working.

Cycling to the local store last Saturday morning a pedal came loose and fell off my bike. Later, after taking my darling god-daughter Maria out for a very average birthday meal, the heel came off my shoe as we returned to the car.

Anyway, in the absence of my beloved cup, I’ve taken to sipping a glass of wine with a piece of dark chocolate after my evening meal rather than tea and biscuits. Which reminds me, last week I attended a sumptuous Christmas meal at Waterman House, courtesy of Lidl who were showcasing their excellent Christmas food and drink. Full details next week but for now let me compliment them on the cocktails which bookended our meal- a Gin Fizz made with the deliciously tangy and very reasonably priced Wild Burrow Gin from Co. Cork and a Whiskey Sour made with their superbly smooth and smoky Dundalgan Whiskey. There was also a delightful Espresso Martini which I probably didn’t really need but I horsed it into me anyway.

And the wine, now that I don’t have a cup to drink out of anymore? Today’s WINE OF THE WEEK is the complex, supple and well-structured 2022 Vina Albali Tempranillo (£6.99, Lidl). A full-bodied, exuberantly juicy palate with plenty of berry and cherry flavours which are nicely balanced by soft tannins before a lingering finish with hints of earthy spices and black pepper. One for a spicy chorizo stew with tomatoes and peppers.

Today's final selection is for lovers of white- the fabulously fresh, fragrant and delightfully dry 2022 Tierra Y Hombre Sauvignon Blanc (£8, M&S). This sophisticated Chilean drop bursts with sharp citrus, elderberry and gooseberry flavours alongside floral and herbaceous aromatics and backnotes of mineral. It will go very nicely with the bacon and brussels sprout bake in a creamy, blue cheese sauce which I have prepared in an effort to woo my Madame.