Sadly, it doesn't pay very well, nothing like what it used to, and it's neither as glamorous nor as easy as you might think.

To illustrate, I poured a glass of today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the pale, light-bodied and very elegant 2021 Seven Numbers Furmint (widely available, generally £15.99) – which I sampled last week at Belfast’s Grand Opera House where major local wholesaler Drinks Inc were showcasing their current range of drinks – to my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G, and asked for her opinion.

“Hmm, quite nice,” she replied.

“Just quite nice?” I probed.

“No, it's actually really, really nice,” she enthused after another sip. Well, dear tipplers, I don't think I'd get much of a column out of that, do you?

So, here goes my best effort. This Slovenian white has an intriguing palate with notes of walnut and almond, mint and honey alongside green apple and citrus flavours which lead to a brisk, tingly finish with very mild acidity. One to enjoy with seafood or mildly spiced Asian cuisine.

While wandering from stall to stall at the Opera House, I fell in with a couple of charming lads from Muff, Co Donegal, who were representing family outfit, Muff Liquor, selling locally made gin, vodka and whiskey. I was particularly taken by their silkily smooth, slightly spiced and peppery Muff Liquor Company Irish Potato Vodka (widely available, about £32) which I enjoyed both neat and in a luscious Call Me Sugar cocktail – lots of sweet pear and apple flavours.

As the evenings wind in, I start to prefer sombre, brooding reds to lively whites or perky cocktails. Today's final selection is the impressively complex, supple and intensely fruity 2021 Mouton Cadet Bordeaux Rouge (generally £9.99, widely available).

This opulent, beautifully structured red has wonderful bramble aromatics leading to an exuberantly juicy palate full of red berry and cherry flavours. It will go very nicely with a succulent fillet steak and some garlic fries – thank you very much, Madame.

Pressure of space prevents me from mentioning many other superb wines and drinks which Drinks Inc supply to various retailers including SuperValu, Centra, and Mace as well as many independent off-licences and wine merchants.