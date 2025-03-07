Wines to celebrate International Women's Day

There are at least two types of people who should definitely be having a celebratory drink or three today.

On International Women’s Day, every woman in the land should obviously be out there doing ‘womanny’ things like shopping and having ‘thurr hurr’ done and maybe a nice massage or beauty treatment before necking down a few glasses of Prosecco (ladies- I have just the one in mind for you). And every man in the land should be gate-crashing the celebrations because, as every Devenish Doll knows, what fun would the party be without a few Pleasure Boys?

And I can think of just one type of person who should abstain from the devil’s buttermilk today. And that is anyone who was fool enough to give it up for Lent this year. As for myself, I’m giving up evening snacks. There is little I love more, but on surveying my bulging waistline it seems a necessary privation.

Gentlemen, before proposing a toast to your ladies, please make sure you’ve abided by Women’s Day traditions. Have you gone out early in the morning and gathered some beautiful wildflowers for her? Have you delivered the obligatory breakfast in bed? Is all the housework done, including tomorrow’s? Have you either cooked her a delicious meal or taken her out for an even nicer one? And slipped her a few quid to squander away as she pleases with the girls? If you have answered yes to all of the above then yes, of course, you should be made welcome at the party.

Which must of course begin with the aforementioned Prosecco. Today’s WINE OF THE WEEK is the effervescent, nuanced and ferociously crisp Mionetto Prosecco (generally about £9.99- SuperValu, Centra, Mace and various off-licences)- perfect for parties and special occasions. Brimful of citrus and green apple flavours alongside hints of lemony biscuits, this extremely well-priced fizz is fresh, fragrant and fabulously fruity. It will go wonderfully well with melba toast, cream cheese and smoked trout or whatever fancy canapes you’re having yourself.

Ladies in red, today’s second selection is the smoky, supple and nicely balanced 2023 Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (£5.29, Lidl). Dark cherry and plum flavours dominate an exuberantly juicy palate before a lingering finish with hints of dried fruit, spice and toasted hazelnuts. This Italian red will go wonderfully well with grilled burgers or steaks if you’re that kind of woman. Meaning my kind of woman.

Pink ladies, today’s final selection is the complex, elegant and gloriously refreshing 2023 Castillo de Ibiza Rose (£12.50, Tesco). This well-rounded, supple blend of Tempranillo and Garnacha is packed with red berry and citrus flavours on its exuberantly juicy palate before a clean, satisfyingly savoury finish. One to enjoy with a mildly spiced Asian curry.

