Raymond Gleug is getting in the mood for Christmas

Yes, dear tipplers, Christmas is coming! The goose is getting fat, please put your pennies in Raymond Gleug's old Panama hat! Lord knows, I’ll need them.

And yes, you do have permission to strike me down right now. The truth is that someone had to say the ‘C’ word first.

Enter, therefore, the fearless R. Gleug, who for his next trick will point you in the direction of some exceptional wine at very fair prices for the oncoming mayhem.

It's never too early to start preparing for Christmas (I say that now but in truth I haven’t bought a single gift yet- can’t afford to- bah and humbug!).

Most of you will end up eating turkey as usual. People are boring, it's a fact.

For me, turkey seems a bit of a dry old bird so I'm much more likely to be found eyeing up the local geese.

Why not lubricate your own drab bird a little by matching it with today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the finely scented, delightfully dry and satisfyingly savoury 2022 Let it Bee Riesling (£8.99, SuperValu)?

This complex white has a vibrantly aromatic bouquet, full of peach and herb flavours before a fruity, citrussy palate and a clean tingly finish.

Plenty of lemony zip and almondy bite, it will be a very easy-drinking companion to all your festive fare.

Long before you get to your turkey, you'll crack open a bottle of bubbly to wash down the appetisers. Today's second recommendation, the effervescent, nuanced and ferociously crisp 2023 Allini Organic Prosecco (£8.99, Lidl) is perfect for parties and special occasions. Brimful of citrus and green apple flavours alongside hints of brioche, this extremely well-priced fizz is a very welcome mouthful of summer that's guaranteed to brighten up even the bleakest of wintry days.

Lovers of red, I will never forget you. For I am you. From Portugal, the ruby-coloured and full-bodied 2022 Isolado Douro (Lidl, £11.99) has a full-frontal attack of ripe berry and cherry flavours alongside soft tannins and dark floral aromatics which leads to a delicately spiced palate before a rich, lingering finish.

Robust enough to withstand the strong flavours of goose, it will also be a fine companion to grilled lamb chops on a cold winter evening. 14.5% so go easy.

Now if you're reading, Santa Claus, (and this applies equally to you mammy, daddy and likewise my darling wife, the illustrious Madame G), there are some books I'd like this year, also a puzzle by Escher.

I quite fancy a trip to the theatre to see, let’s say, Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. And a voucher for Next or M&S so that I might update my loungewear.

That should do it. Some decent wine with my goose in good company wouldn't harm.

Yes, we're officially in the mouth of Christmas. There's no escape.

Prepare to be gobbled up like a turkey in December and spat out like used gum in January.