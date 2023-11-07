​Christmas is coming! The goose is getting fat, please put your pennies in Raymond Gleug's old Panama hat! Lord knows, I need them.

The News Letter's wine correspondent is in festive form this week

And yes, dear tipplers, you have permission to strike me down right now. The truth is that someone had to say it first. Enter, therefore, the fearless R. Gleug, who for his next trick will point you in the direction of some exceptional wine at very fair prices for the oncoming mayhem. It's never too early to start preparing for Christmas.

Most of you will end up eating turkey as usual. People are boring, it's a fact. For me, turkey seems a bit of a dry old bird so I'm much more likely to be found eyeing up the local geese. Nonetheless, I am here to serve you, not to pontificate. So why not lubricate your own drab bird a little by matching it with a glass or two of today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the finely scented, delightfully dry and satisfyingly savoury 2019 Riesling Reserve Trocken (£6.99, Lidl)? This complex white has a vibrantly aromatic bouquet, full of peach and herb flavours before a fruity, citrussy palate and a clean tingly finish. Plenty of lemony zip and almondy bite, it will be a very easy-drinking and nicely priced companion to all your festive fare.

Of course, before you get to the turkey, you'll want to crack open a bottle of bubbly to wash down the appetisers. Today's second recommendation, the effervescent, nuanced and ferociously crisp Comte de Senneval Champagne Brut (£13.99, also Lidl) is perfect for parties and special occasions. Brimful of citrus and green apple flavours alongside hints of brioche, this extremely well-priced fizz expertly blends Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay and is a very welcome mouthful of summer that's guaranteed to brighten up even the bleakest of wintry days.

Lovers of red, I will never forget you. For I am you. Today's final recommendation comes from the superb M&S Found range which champions lesser known grape varieties made by growers who employ sustainable practices. The 2020 Found Mazuelo Rioja (£8) has a full-frontal attack of ripe raspberry and rhubarb flavours alongside soft tannins and dark floral aromatics which leads to a delicately spiced palate before a rich, lingering finish. Robust enough to withstand the strong flavours of goose, it will also be a fine companion to grilled lamb chops on a cold winter evening.