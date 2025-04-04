Raymond Gleug welcomes spring with a few top tipples

I do hope that I'm not putting a spanner in the works but I sense that spring is finally here.

Not the ‘fool’s spring’ that tends to come in February for about three days each year before bidding us an abrupt farewell. Nor do I speak of the traditional Irish spring that we endured for much of March - brutal gales and horrid rain under low, leaden, oppressively heavy skies.

No, I'm talking about the springs of childhood memory and carefree imagination. Flowers beginning to blossom, bright blue skies, glimmers of sunshine and fresh, gentle breezes.

Days where one starts to think about salads rather than stews, to consider the patio of an afternoon rather than staying indoors and for our purposes here today, dear tipplers, to fancy light and zesty white or pink wines rather than big, sombre reds. Unless, of course, I've inadvertently placed a spanner in the works. It wouldn't be the first time.

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod as today's WINE OF THE WEEK, by no more than the shortest of short heads to be sure to be sure is the taut, bone-dry and very elegant 2023 Masseria Metrano Fiano Salento (£8.99, Lidl).

This sophisticated Italian white has a fruity, complex palate with well-judged acidity and just a hint of salinity alongside notes of peach and apricot, culminating in a lengthy, satisfying finish. An ideal match for canapes of smoked trout, cream cheese on blinis.

Speaking of short heads, if you’d like the nasty bookies to pay for your wine, my advice is to lump on Minella Cocooner (each way) in today’s Grand National.

For an easy drinking midweek pink - one I thoroughly enjoyed whilst sitting out on the veranda at my lovely home, Rose Cottage, watching the light decline over the horizon of a restful Atlantic, with my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G. - try the upbeat, zesty and gloriously refreshing 2023 Vin de France Cruset Rose (£8, Sainsbury’s).

This well-rounded, supple Provencal pink is packed with red berry and citrus flavours on an exuberantly juicy palate which will go wonderfully well with mildly spiced Asian or Mediterranean cuisine.

Last up today but by no means Paddy Last as my Granny used to label the slowcoaches at the dinner table comes the delightfully dry, elegant and gloriously refreshing La Balconne Rose (£19.99, M&S). Another Provencal pink wherein exotic cherry blossom aromas dominate the bouquet and lead to a rich palate with pronounced strawberry and raspberry flavours before a hint of citrus enhances its lingering finish. We’ll be enjoying ours on the aforementioned veranda tomorrow with a platter of cold meats, cheese and olives, weather permitting.

So, there you have it, lots of lovely white and rose wine for you to get tore into should the sun deign to shine while fondly dreaming in the immortal words of Sinatra, that the best is yet to come. As it surely must... so long as I haven't put my spanner in the works.