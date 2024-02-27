Raymond Gleug raises a glass and good health to a dear friend

Alas, for a dear, dear friend of mine who has found himself in that unfortunate position, that’s not an option. Doctor says no. So, I’m going to steel myself on my poor friend’s behalf while wishing him the very best. Between ourselves, tipplers, I think he’s making an awful fuss about what is a fairly basic medical procedure although in fairness, as he says himself, there’s no nice entry point into the human body for a tiny camera, is there?

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than the length of a well-smoked cigarette to be sure to be sure to be sure as today’s WINE OF THE WEEK is the full-bodied, powerfully flavoured yet very approachable 2021 Arabella Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (£11.99, Naked Wines). An impressive bouquet with lots of red fruit and delicate spicing leads to an opulent palate with cherry and blueberry flavours alongside gentle tannins before a savoury finish with hints of oak and vanilla. One to wash down a juicy fillet steak on a Saturday evening or a roast beef dinner on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, it’s not just my poor friend who’s in a state of dread. Ray (yes, we share the same forename would you believe?) reports that his beloved wife is also up to high doh with worry. If you’ve ever wondered about that expression, well a low doh comes before re and mi while the high one follows lah and ti. Anyway, if his lovely wife is anything like my own darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., she’ll probably prefer a zingy, zesty and lean white wine. Step forward today’s second recommendation, the fabulously fresh, fragrant and delightfully dry 2022 Tierra Y Hombre Sauvignon Blanc (£8, M&S). This sophisticated Chilean drop bursts with sharp citrus, elderberry and gooseberry flavours alongside floral and herbaceous aromatics and backnotes of mineral. It will go very nicely with the smoked mackerel and creamy mashed potato dinner we plan to enjoy at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, this evening.

And finally, something sparkly for whenever Ray receives the all-clear. Today’s final recommendation is the ferociously crisp, satisfyingly savoury and superbly balanced Allini Prosecco Treviso Frizzante (£5.49, Lidl). Elegant, lively and fabulously fruity, this is packed with sharp citrus and rich orchard fruit flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits. Perfect for special occasions and the best people.

I can’t reveal my friend’s name for obvious reasons other than to say that it rhymes with Plug but I’m confident that you’re all wishing him well and I know that he’ll feel tremendously heartened and emboldened by this sudden and unexpected outpouring of sincere sympathy.