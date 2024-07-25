Raymond Gleug has been enjoying a crisp Chilean Sauvignon Blanc

Saute a finely chopped onion with garlic, red chilli, one teaspoonful of tomato puree and two of dried oregano. Add a tin of chopped tomatoes, a generous handful of basil leaves and about 100 ml of passata, 3 teaspoons of sugar and the same amount of red wine vinegar. Let it all simmer gently for about 15 minutes, tipplers.

Add a layer of aubergines to the bottom of a baking tray. Pour over half your sauce. Another layer of aubergine and then the rest of the sauce. Tear a ball of mozzarella into small pieces and sprinkle over. Disperse 2 generous handfuls of breadcrumbs over the top. Finally, grate 100 grams of cheddar, the same of parmesan and spread evenly on top. Pop it into the oven at 200 degrees for 30-40 minutes.

And there you have it- Aubergine Parmigiani alla Raymondo. A simple, cheap and very tasty veggie treat- perfect for eating out on the patio on one of our customarily glorious sunny evenings. And you thought this was just a wine column!

Still, it does beg the question- what wine ought I be tearing into if I'm tucking into something similar? Well, tipplers, I have a confession to make.

Like the wise punter at Glorious Goodwood who throws the form book out the window because he knows that the horses who slogged home first on the muddy tracks of Spring won't be troubling the judge too often on the faster racing surfaces of high summer, I too disregard all the brawny reds and complex whites which have sustained me most agreeably through colder times. Nothing too fancy in the sunshine. All I want is a chilled, straightforward and inexpensive white.

Today's first recommendation is therefore the fresh, fragrant and gloriously refreshing 2023 Dino Trebbiano Pinot Grigio ( currently £6, Tesco). This unoaked Italian white is brimful of juicy peach and sharper lime flavours alongside grassy and herbaceous aromatics. A great match for a warm smoked chicken and coriander salad with rocket, sundried tomatoes and black olives.

Our WINE OF THE WEEK is the fabulously fresh, lively and zesty 2022 Mud House Sauvignon Blanc (Sainsbury’s, £8). Lean, lemony and slightly savoury, this complex, crisp Chilean white has fragrant floral aromatics on the nose which lead to pithy grapefruit and mineral flavours before a brisk, tingly, discreetly acidic finish. One to enjoy with seafood or salads on one of the balmy Summer evenings we’re currently enjoying (I wrote this on Tuesday, tipplers, in case you’re looking out at wind and rain and wondering- is it just wine that this Gleug fella imbibes?).