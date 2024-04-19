Raymond Gleug's wine choices for a romantic interlude

Fortunately, keeping romance alive has never seemed like a chore to me. I just bite my tongue when necessary, buy my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., regular big bunches of beautiful flowers (which I quite like myself as it happens) and, of course, take her out occasionally. Up until now it seems to have the done the trick. Heaven knows why but she seems to quite like me. The feeling is abundantly mutual.

Anyway, you get nothing for nothing in this world. So, I declared last Sunday to be a ‘Day of Romance’. After serving my beloved a sumptuous breakfast in bed along with a side order of deep, sensuous kisses, I took her out for what proved to be a day of two halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Half one was spent on a long romantic stroll by the sea enjoying the sun, the natural delights of our surroundings and, most of all, each other’s company.

Half two was spent firstly in a pub, escaping an enormous shower and having a spot of lunch. One brief glimpse of sunlight and we found ourselves rushing for the train, making our way back to our lovely home, Rose Cottage, dodging further heavy showers until we reached our destination where a delicious Oriental pork and cabbage stir-fry (one which I'd made earlier) awaited our return.

While pretending to listen to my Madame as she mused aloud (wisely, no doubt) about one thing and other, I poured us both a glass of today’s WINE OF THE WEEK, the big, bold and intensely fruity 2022 Marcelo Bocardo Malbec (£11.99 to members aka Angels, Naked Wines).

A smooth, exuberantly juicy palate with pronounced notes of plum and black cherry leads to a satisfyingly lengthy finish with luxurious strands of vanilla and just a hint of dark, bitter chocolate. On a different day with more time to spare in the kitchen, I’d have been happy to serve it with roast lamb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following evening, we enjoyed a very spicy, but not quite over-spiced, Saag Aloo, prepared by my beauteous Madame, its heat tempered slightly by today’s second recommendation, the taut, bone-dry and exceptionally elegant 2022 Stormwulken Riesling (£8, Sainsbury’s).

This sophisticated German white has a firm, almost steely structure and a complex palate with well-judged minerality alongside hints of citrus and floral notes before a lengthy, satisfying finish.