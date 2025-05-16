Raymond Gleug's wines for watching Eurovision

​Your votes have all been counted. Shocks and surprises aplenty. Time for the real work to start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let the action begin, let the painters paint and the singers sing! Yes, tipplers, by the time you read this the Eurovision heats will have finished and tonight we can enjoy the actual contest itself. Let's hope Emmy will be there tonight too, singing her Europop dance future-classic in memory of a Soviet space dog, "Laika Party", for Ireland and the best of luck to whoever is representing the UK. Perhaps they can surpass last year's finishing position of 18th.

Having just returned from a trip to Copenhagen where I was mightily impressed by the fun-loving Danes, I’ll be cheering them on too along with Latvia for family reasons and, being married to a Frenchie, the enigmatic Madame G., I’ll give them a shout too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On which note, my editor has just tapped me on the shoulder to remind me that this is actually a wine column so today’s EUROVISION WINE OF THE WEEK, by no more than un or peut-etre deux points, is also a Frenchie- the fabulously fresh and fragrant 2024 Benjamin Darnault Pique-Nique Blanc (£11.99, Naked Wines). A theatrically ripe pear and stonefruit nose welcomes a luscious palate full of lemon and crisp, sweet apple flavours which are deftly balanced by understated spice and very discreet hints of oak. Zingy and upbeat, this Chablis-like blend of Chardonnay, Colombard and Sauvignon Blanc goes wonderfully well with seafood and poultry.

Alas, we have no Russian baboushkas to entertain us this year. To compensate, even though they're not remotely European, we shall be serenaded by both Australia and Israel. Israel is currently barred from this column, primarily for humanitarian reasons but on a more practical note, they haven't sent me any wine to review. No such problem with Australia who have sent me two of their finest via some local contacts.

First up is the big, bold and intensely fruity 2022 McGuigan Reserve Shiraz (widely available, generally £7.50 to £9.50, distributed by United Wines). A smooth, juicy palate with pronounced notes of plum and black cherry leads to a satisfyingly lengthy finish with luxurious strands of vanilla and hints of earthy, pungent spices. One for a Sunday roast of lamb or beef.

In second spot comes today's final recommendation, the lively, rich and sumptuously smooth 2023 Burra Brook Chardonnay (£10, M&S). Elegant, sophisticated and complex, this buttery Australian Chardonnay is full of ripe apple and citrus flavours alongside aromas of almond and subtle spices before a lingering, creamy finish. It went very nicely with a salad of broad beans, goat’s cheese, dill, garlic and olive oil with nice crusty bread on the patio at lunchtime today. I have such a lovely life, don’t I?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad