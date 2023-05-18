As cost-of-living crisis continues, where in NI can you find your nearest foodbank?
It is estimated that one in five people in NI live below the poverty line, meaning an increasing number rely on emergency supplies provided by foodbanks. Where and how are they accessed?
The reasons that people use food banks are complex and varied, but it is estimated that around 45% of the referrals to foodbanks in Northern Ireland were from people on low incomes or benefits who were unable to make ends meet.
People either living with disabilities or illnesses along with families with children and single parents are the most likely demographics to use food banks here.
How to access the services of a food bank in Northern Ireland
If you are one of the many people in Northern Ireland struggling to put enough food on the table and feel that a food bank may be able to help you, it is important to understand how they work.
There are numerous different food banks operating across the province (listed comprehensively below) and many of these operate on a referral voucher basis.
This means that you will be referred to a food bank by one of the local agencies that you may have dealings with, such as Citizen’s Advice, health visitors or children’s centres.
The staff will take some basic details from you and complete a voucher which can then be exchanged at your local food bank for a three-day food parcel.
It is important to check how your local food bank operates before just turning up, as different food banks may operate differently.
Where is my nearest food bank?
There are numerous food banks operating across Northern Ireland, many operated by the Trussell Trust, who can point you in the right direction.
Information about available food banks can also be found via your local Citizen’s Advice Centre.
Food banks can also be found at the following locations:
-Ballymena Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
Green Pastures, The Peoples Church, Fenaghy Road, Galgorm, Ballymena, BT42 1AQ.
Call 02825650123 or click here.
-Ballymoney Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
Unit 1 Silversprings Shopping Centre, Ballymoney, BT53 6RD.
Call 07565840571 or click here.
-Besom Northern Ireland Ballynahinch
*Contact to confirm food bank operation*
Call 02897 566 700 or email [email protected]
-Bangor Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
Bangor Food Bank, Bangor Elim Church, Balloo Crescent, Bangor, BT19 7WP.
Call 02891 271 800 or click here.
-Carrickfergus Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
75 Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, BT38 8PS.
Call 02893 438 475 or click here.
-Causeway Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
The Vineyard Centre, 10 Hillmans Way, Ballycastle Road, Coleraine, BT52 2ED.
Call 02870 326 161 or click here.
-Craigavon Area Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
The Lightwell Centre, Drumgor Heights, Craigavon, Co. Armagh, BT65 5BW.
Call 08452 000 136 or click here.
-Dundonald Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
Unit 20, Colvin House, Castlereagh, Enterprise Ltd, Carrowreagh Rd, Dundonald, BT16 1QT.
Call 07514 213 900 or click here.
-Enniskillen Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
The Lakes Vineyard Church, 6–8 Cross Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7DX.
Call 07512 548 849 or click here.
-Foyle Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
Unit 15, Apex Living Centre, Springtown Industrial Est, Derry City, Londonderry, BT48 0LY.
Call 02871 263 699 or click here.
-The Larder, St Christopher’s Church, Belfast
70 Mersey St, Belfast, BT4 1EW.
Call 07970 626384 or click here.
-Larne Food Bank (Trussel Trust)
Craigyhill Methodist Church, Brustin Brae Road, Larne, BT40 2HS.
Call 07443 435 404 or click here.
-Lisnaskea Food Bank
The Pantry, Oasis Book Shop, 59 Lower Main Street, Drumhaw, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh, BT92 OJD.
Call 02867 722 677.
-Lisburn Food Bank (Trussel Trust)
1-3 Graham Gardens, Lisburn, BT28 1XE .
Call 07756 965868 or click here.
-Newry Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
Newry Christian Centre, 8 Upper Edward Street, Newry, BT35 6AX.
Call 07512 946 911 or click here.
-Newtonbreda Baptist Church Food Bank
43 Newtownbreda Rd, Belfast, BT8 7BQ. Call 02890 649 402 or click here.
-Newtownards Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
Thriving Life Church, Movilla Road, Newtownards, BT23 3RP.
Call 02891 813 205 or click here.
-North Belfast Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
Ekenhead Halls, 19 North Circular Road, Belfast, BT15 5HB, and Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 35 Agnes Street, Belfast, BT13 1GG.
Call 07902 099 840 or click here.
-Strabane Food Bank
26 Market Street, Strabane, Co Tyrone, BT82 8BH.
Call 02871 883 102 or click here.
-South Belfast Food Bank (Trussell Trust)
Mornington Community Project, 117 Ormeau Road, BT7 1SH. Call 07743 332 489 or click here.