Winning: The acclaimed Causeway Collection from Old Bushmills

​The world’s biggest whisky club has named a premium malt from Northern Ireland as ‘Whisky of the Year’. Members of Australia’s influential Whisky Club have given their enthusiastic backing to a 10-year-old single malt from Old Bushmills in what could prove to be a significant export boost for the iconic Co Antrim distillery, the world’s oldest.

​Based in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia’s ‘whisky isle’, the club was founded in 2014 by former drink trade marketers Bertie and Emily Ashbolt Cason.

They had a vision of creating the world's biggest whisky club, delivering “the ultimate whisky experience to fellow whisky lovers everywhere”.

The influential Whisky Club members chose Bushmills 2010 single malt finished in double Moscatel wine cask as their favourite tipple.

The rare Irish whiskey, already a double gold winner at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition last year, is an integral part of the distillery’s hugely successful Causeway Collection of triple distilled fine whiskeys which have won global acclaim for the distillery, now also a major Northern Ireland tourism destination.

Alex Thompson, master blender at Bushmills, says the distillery, which recently opened a new £36 million facility, says the historic company is “honoured, delighted and grateful for the love from the Whisky Club members”.

The distillery has long collaborated with the club and has won the top spot for whisky in the past.

As a result, Australia has developed into one of the biggest markets for Bushmills.

Bertie Cason adds that “pretty much every whisky lover you speak to anywhere in Australia is either already a member or knows a member who's shared a special dram with them or raved about the experience”.

"Together, we've created a small slice of whisky heaven on earth.