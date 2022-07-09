Baking brothers in Magherafelt have recipe for outdoor cooking season

McErlain’s Bakery in Magherafelt, one of Northern Ireland’s leading craft bakers, is increasing its marketing activities here and in the Republic of Ireland and has expanded its product portfolio to grasp opportunities especially from the upcoming BBQ season.

The family-owned and managed business, which is based in a modern bakery at Creagh Business Park, has added to its delivery schedules covering NI and the Irish Republic in response to growing market demand for its handcrafted breads and cakes.

Heading a line-up of innovative products for summer and the BBQ and picnic season is a new continental-style Brioche Bap range. marketing manager Eunan Cassidy explains what sets the company’s new brioche baps apart, saying: “The soft textured golden baps are achieved using a special ‘double ferment’ process which ensures a distinctive buttery and yeasty taste. The new baps for burgers, hot dogs and picnics were launched in time for this week’s 26th National BBQ Week, the traditional start of the outdoor cooking season.

John, Paul, Seamus and Peter McErlain of McErlain’s Bakery in Magherafelt

“Brioche is different to most breads because it’s made with an enriched dough and tastes a little sweeter. Because it’s an enriched dough, one gets that famous brioche texture of soft bread, the classic golden colour and quintessentially rich taste.”

Brioche is enjoyed around the world for sandwiches, toasties, burgers and in dishes like bread and butter pudding, French toast, club sandwiches and plenty of others. It’s considered a Viennoiserie – a sweeter, more indulgent form of bread, made with its enriched dough. Brioche is incredibly versatile. It works for all meal occasions – breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner, snack time, desserts. It also works with both sweet and savoury dishes, so the possibilities are endless.

“The baps are already proving popular with shoppers here and elsewhere combine our own bakery honed techniques with a traditional French recipe. They make an ideal choice for burgers and other rolls,” adds Eunan.

The new baps, he continues, are an example of the company’s continuing success as a local craft baker. They demonstrated McErlain’s ability “to create a blend of traditional baking methods and high quality ingredients whilst incorporating the demand for modern flavours”.

The new brioche baps developed by the company

“This focus has seen unprecedented demand throughout Northern Ireland with sales and delivery networks increasing across the board,” he adds.

The brioche bap is another response to the growing market trend here of more people cooking at home to keep a tight grip on costs as income is pressured due to spiralling electricity and gas tariffs.

The small bakery has a longstanding reputation in the development and delivery of luxury traybakes and cupcake treats to a growing network of stores here and further afield. Another of the bakery’s core products, delicious Valencia Slices, had also seen exceptional growth over the past few months.

The company’s quality baked goods are now supplied regularly to more than 200 supermarkets here. The increased productivity and sales over the past few years has led to increased employment opportunities in the local area. New premium products such as the Brioche buns are the outcome of the company’s focus on market trends and requirements and from ongoing research into the views of regular customers in stores and from its extensive network of quality focused suppliers.

High quality ingredients and years of baking expertise have gone into the mix to provide an exciting range of innovative and outstandingly tasty baked goods.

The brothers, experienced bakers, have always insisted on quality and taste which continue to underpin the bakery’s approach to business, marrying the same traditional handcrafted techniques for which the business has been known since its formation with new and exciting recipes and collaborations.

McErlain’s Bakery has been based at a new purpose-built bakery at Toomebridge since May 2021. The bakery is the outcome of a £1.5 million investment by the family in the future of the small business which makes such a significant contribution in the predominantly rural community of Mid Ulster.

The 12,000 sq ft ultra-modern facility is located and allows the well-known, multi-generational brand to stay close to its roots. Improved logistics also enable quick and efficient daily wholesale deliveries to a growing range of supermarkets across NI and into the Republic.