Belfast City Airport unveils new Caffè Nero

The new opening replaces Costa and is the largest coffee outlet in the airport.

Located in the main concourse for arrivals landside at the airport, the store has a stunning bespoke design across its 2,100 square footage and is Caffè Nero’s first store in an airport in Northern Ireland.

Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, said: “It is fantastic that Caffè Nero has committed to a permanent unit at Belfast City Airport, further enhancing the extensive food and beverage range currently available to passengers.

Judith Davis, airport operations manager, and Fiona McVeigh, area manager at Caffe Nero, welcoming the new Caffe Nero branch at Belfast City Airport

“Belfast City Airport is committed to putting customers at the heart of what we do and ensuring that everyone visiting the terminal, whether for a trip, to meet passengers off a plane, or for work purposes, has a comfortable and relaxing experience.

“Our passengers and meeters and greeters have been asking for a landside coffee unit and it is great that we have been able to deliver on this.”

The 2,100 sq. ft. unit is Caffé Nero’s first airport-based location in Northern Ireland and builds on the success of its pop-up store, which opened in the terminal in December 2021.

Highlighting that Belfast City Airport is predicting passenger numbers will exceed pre-pandemic numbers in the coming years, Will Stratton-Morris, CEO at Caffè Nero, added: “We’re thankful and delighted to have the opportunity to serve customers in both these airports.

“I hope and trust that our new airport stores will excite passengers and visitors alike.

“The store has an inviting, comfortable home away from home feel, which is integral to the design of all our stores, and exactly what you look for in an airport.

“I hope customers will really embrace it.

“We are seeing strong performances across all our airport sites, and with Belfast City Airport predicting passenger numbers will exceed pre-pandemic numbers in the coming years, it is an important site for us.”