Millar’s creates 20 jobs with opening of a new grill and seafood restaurant in Belfast this Thursday

Belfast-based restaurant group, Millar’s has announced an expansion into the city centre with the launch of its new concept.

The Millar’s Grill & Seafood restaurant, which is the group’s second, opens this Thursday, November 30 at Lanyon Quay, and is set to offer a modern twist on classic fayre.

Launched following 18 months of planning and a £75,000 investment, the new establishment is set to create 20 jobs in the area. Boasting a sleek, contemporary décor, it seats 70 people and features a separate, private dining room that accommodates up to 40.

The news comes following the success of sister restaurant, Millar’s, which was established on the Upper Lisburn Road during the pandemic.

Local suppliers include Ewing Seafoods, which will supply the establishment with lobster.

Founder, Chris Millar, was shortlisted in the Chef of the Year category at LCN Awards 2023.

He explained: “We’re delighted to announce our expansion, as we launch Millar’s Grill & Seafood in the city centre.

“This is a new departure for the group. The restaurant offers premium steak and seafood at accessible prices, an offering that I truly believe to be unique here in Belfast. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming our first visitors to Millar’s Grill & Seafood as we enter into the festive period.”

The restaurant’s initial launch will be followed by the introduction of an outdoor space in spring 2024.

Co-founder, Matthew Roman-Wilkinson, continued: “It’s incredibly exciting to launch our second restaurant here in Belfast.

“Millar’s Grill & Seafood will showcase the best of NI produce, with quality cuisine served in a contemporary setting with an unparalleled atmosphere.”

Head-chef, Sarah Humphreys, who boasts more than 20 years’ of experience in the industry, added: “Having worked with Chris for many years, I am thrilled to collaborate again on Millar’s Grill & Seafood.