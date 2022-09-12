Belfast restaurant Roam finds a home thanks to £200,000 investment

A new Belfast city centre restaurant, which started as a pop-up concept, has opened its doors following a £200,000 investment and the creation of 12 new jobs.

Roam, which is located in Callendar Street, is owned by self-taught Belfast chef, Ryan Jenkins (29), who has built a strong reputation in recent years for his culinary expertise.

Ryan said: “Roam started off in 2018 as a pop-up restaurant in venues across Northern Ireland and during the pandemic, we kept the momentum going with our fine-dining boxes which were a huge hit. Since then, I have been working hard behind the scenes and I’m delighted to be opening the doors to Roam’s very own home in the heart of Belfast.

Pictured with owner and self-taught chef, Ryan Jenkins, are front of house team members Seana O’Riordan, Anthony Shannon and Luke Prosser

“From our inception, Roam’s menus have always focused on the very best local ingredients. So whilst diners know the type of dish they are ordering, they won’t know what the meal consists of until they are served it. It’s a new and unique experience that we are offering and I am confident that it will not only appeal to our loyal clientele, but to a completely new customer base in our city centre location.

“I have built a brilliant team of chefs and front of house over the last four years. They have been with me from the beginning and have all helped play an important part in getting Roam to where it is today, so I am delighted to be able to give them full-time employment in a restaurant they are just as passionate about as I am.”