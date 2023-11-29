The move by Drinksology Kirker Greer Ltd will ensure resources to support the on-trade across key UK and Irish cities while also supporting its global growth plans

A leading alcohol brand owner and creative agency in Belfast is making a multi-million pound investment in its people and brands over the coming three years.

The move by Drinksology Kirker Greer Ltd, which marks a significant milestone for the company, will ensure resources to support the on-trade across key UK and Irish cities while also supporting its global growth plans.

Having recently completed the board-level recruitment of Donal MacAteer (chief financial officer), Ryan McFarland (chief commercial and strategy officer) and Ali Pickering (chief marketing officer), DKG have increased their workforce by a further eight people taking the total to just below 50. The new roles are focused on frontline sales and marketing of the Kirker Greer Spirits portfolio across the UK and Ireland and complement the existing teams in the Belfast office and warehouse facility.

DKG chief commercial and strategy officer, Ryan McFarland, said: “As a team, we’ve outlined a growth strategy that allows us to build meaningful business for our Kirker Greer Spirits portfolio in defined international markets over the coming years, but all of that must be built on solid foundations in our home markets. The investment we are announcing ensures we have dedicated resources to support the on-trade across key UK and Irish cities, while also increasing our support for our off-trade partners and enhancing our brand and digital capability.”

In addition to its focus on people, DKG is allocating substantial funds towards building brand presence and customer engagement strategies. The company’s own-brand portfolio started with the multi-award winning Jawbox Gin, and now includes Ukiyo Japanese Gin, Kadoo Caribbean Rum and Born Irish Black Whiskey, among others.

Chief marketing officer, Ali Pickering, is clear on the task at hand and the potential of the brands: “As a business we’ve quietly spent the last decade designing and innovating on brands, consumer experiences and bars for some of the biggest names in the industry globally - we’ve used that expertise and experience to create some truly wonderful brands and liquids. We’re committed to building awareness, trial and trust in our fantastic portfolio and this investment is focused on exactly that – particularly in our home markets, as well as focus markets like Australia and Singapore.”

