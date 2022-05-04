Belfast’s Titanic Distillers unveils new Irish vodka

Last year was a huge one for Titanic Distillers with the launch of its Premium Irish Whiskey blend and the approval of plans to convert the historic Titanic Pump-House into a new distillery and world class tourist attraction.

The launch of Titanic Distillers Premium Irish Vodka marks the brand’s first move outside of whiskey, and into the booming vodka category which, according to food and drink research consultancy CGA, accounts for 36%* of spirit sales (by value) in Northern Ireland and 26%* in the Republic of Ireland, growing faster on the island than any other spirit during the latest quarter.

In an innovative twist, instead of being a traditional potato or grain-based spirit, the new vodka is distilled using the finest hand-picked Irish sugar beet from Co Wexford and Co Antrim, and cut with pure local spring water from Co Down.

“Vodka is the fastest growing spirit category on the island of Ireland,” explained Titanic Distillers director Stephen Symington, “so we had a look and saw a gap in the market for a premium Irish vodka – created on the island using local ingredients

“It was imperative that we put our own Titanic Distillers stamp on it, as we did with our whiskey, so we decided to distil it in our own way, slowly and with Irish sugar beet. Taking only the best part of the spirit, we cut it with pure local spring water and left it unfiltered to let its raw, distinctive character shine through,” he added.

“The result is Titanic Distillers Premium Irish Vodka, a strong, honest brand that is clean and smooth, with a crisp brightness and a sweetness, which can be enjoyed neat, in a cocktail or with your favourite mixer,” concluded Stephen.

CGA research* also reveals that 18% of vodka drinkers are now buying it more often than they did a year ago, with two in five (40%) drinking it every or nearly every time they are out. The market in Ireland is led by women and young adults, with two thirds (65%) of drinkers female and just over half (52%) aged 34 or under.

Titanic Distillers Premium Irish Vodka, available in a 70cl bottle (40% ABV), will be launched exclusively in the On-Trade, to be followed with an Off-Trade launch later in the year.

Distributed by Craigavon-based United Wines, the all-Ireland launch will be supported with a heavyweight marketing campaign that will include PR, digital and social media, sampling and category sponsorship at this year’s AVA Festival, an electronic audio, visual, arts festival taking place at Titanic Slipways on June 3/4.

Founded by Belfast businessmen Peter Lavery, Sean Lavery, Richard Irwin and Stephen Symington, Titanic Distillers is based at the Titanic Pump-House, a listed building that was first opened in 1911.

The neighbouring dry dock was built to accommodate the massive White Star transatlantic liners Olympic and Titanic, and remains a scheduled monument – within walking distance of Titanic Belfast, the world’s biggest Titanic exhibition centre and Northern Ireland’s number one tourist attraction.