Brendan’s Carty's Killowen Whiskey from Mournes among world’s Top 50 Most Adored
Killowen, formed in 2016 by Brendan Carty, originally an architect, was a new entry at 37 in The List of the Top 50 Most Admired Whiskies compiled annually by Drinks International, the industry publication. The Co Down whiskey has also just gone on sale in Dublin and Cork airports.
Other whiskies listed included: Michter’s from Kentucky, the world’s most admired; Japan’s Yamazaki at number two; Springbank, the Most Admired Scotch at number four, as well as other global Scotch leaders Glenmorangie, Johnnie Walker, Bowmore and Jura. Redbreast was the Most Admired Irish at 13
Having initially launched in 2021, The List of the World’s Most Admired Whiskies was established to determine the world’s 50 most revered brands. Killowen, which has revived distilling in the Mournes, is the first local whiskey to feature in the prestigious line-up.
Brendan says: “This is simply amazing news for us to be ranked so high among thousands of distilleries across the world. This is all down to the Killowen team and, of course, the absolutely amazing people who enjoy Killowen on a regular basis.
“The listing is a tremendous boost and great recognition of our work to create exceptional whiskies for international markets.
“We are immensely encouraged by the fact that our recognition came from a voting academy of independent whisky experts from across the world who chose the most admired brands based on quality and consistency, price-to-quality ratio and the strength of branding and marketing,” adds Brendan, the master distiller behind a collection of exceptional spirits that also include gin, poitin and rum. His widely acclaimed whiskeys include a single 10-year-old malt and a three-year-old cask finished Barantuil.