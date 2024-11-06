Brendan Carty is the founder and master distiller of Killowen, near Rostrevor, the producer of whiskeys just ranked among the world’s Top 50

Nestling in the Mournes near the village of Rostrevor, Killowen Distillery was one of only two Irish whiskeys in The List of acclaimed spirits – the other being Redbreast Pot Still from the giant Irish Distillers in Dublin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killowen, formed in 2016 by Brendan Carty, originally an architect, was a new entry at 37 in The List of the Top 50 Most Admired Whiskies compiled annually by Drinks International, the industry publication. The Co Down whiskey has also just gone on sale in Dublin and Cork airports.

Other whiskies listed included: Michter’s from Kentucky, the world’s most admired; Japan’s Yamazaki at number two; Springbank, the Most Admired Scotch at number four, as well as other global Scotch leaders Glenmorangie, Johnnie Walker, Bowmore and Jura. Redbreast was the Most Admired Irish at 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having initially launched in 2021, The List of the World’s Most Admired Whiskies was established to determine the world’s 50 most revered brands. Killowen, which has revived distilling in the Mournes, is the first local whiskey to feature in the prestigious line-up.

Killowen Distillery in the Mournes has revived distilling heritage

Brendan says: “This is simply amazing news for us to be ranked so high among thousands of distilleries across the world. This is all down to the Killowen team and, of course, the absolutely amazing people who enjoy Killowen on a regular basis.

“The listing is a tremendous boost and great recognition of our work to create exceptional whiskies for international markets.