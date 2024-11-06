​Brendan’s Carty's Killowen Whiskey from Mournes among world’s Top 50 Most Adored

By Sam Butler
Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:31 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 08:18 BST
Brendan Carty is the founder and master distiller of Killowen, near Rostrevor, the producer of whiskeys just ranked among the world's Top 50
Brendan Carty is the founder and master distiller of Killowen, near Rostrevor, the producer of whiskeys just ranked among the world’s Top 50
Nestling in the Mournes near the village of Rostrevor, Killowen Distillery was one of only two Irish whiskeys in The List of acclaimed spirits – the other being Redbreast Pot Still from the giant Irish Distillers in Dublin.

Killowen, formed in 2016 by Brendan Carty, originally an architect, was a new entry at 37 in The List of the Top 50 Most Admired Whiskies compiled annually by Drinks International, the industry publication. The Co Down whiskey has also just gone on sale in Dublin and Cork airports.

Other whiskies listed included: Michter’s from Kentucky, the world’s most admired; Japan’s Yamazaki at number two; Springbank, the Most Admired Scotch at number four, as well as other global Scotch leaders Glenmorangie, Johnnie Walker, Bowmore and Jura. Redbreast was the Most Admired Irish at 13

Having initially launched in 2021, The List of the World’s Most Admired Whiskies was established to determine the world’s 50 most revered brands. Killowen, which has revived distilling in the Mournes, is the first local whiskey to feature in the prestigious line-up.

Killowen Distillery in the Mournes has revived distilling heritage
Killowen Distillery in the Mournes has revived distilling heritage

Brendan says: “This is simply amazing news for us to be ranked so high among thousands of distilleries across the world. This is all down to the Killowen team and, of course, the absolutely amazing people who enjoy Killowen on a regular basis.

“The listing is a tremendous boost and great recognition of our work to create exceptional whiskies for international markets.

“We are immensely encouraged by the fact that our recognition came from a voting academy of independent whisky experts from across the world who chose the most admired brands based on quality and consistency, price-to-quality ratio and the strength of branding and marketing,” adds Brendan, the master distiller behind a collection of exceptional spirits that also include gin, poitin and rum. His widely acclaimed whiskeys include a single 10-year-old malt and a three-year-old cask finished Barantuil.

