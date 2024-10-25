Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You will certainly impress your guests with these Halloween-inspired cocktails 🍸

How to make Halloween-themed cocktails using Brockmans Gin

Recipes include; Smoked Rosemary Paloma, The Improper G&T and Improper Margarita

Brockmans Gin is available to purchase online and in-store in a variety of shops

Halloween is fast approaching and many of us are already planning our perfect party to celebrate the ‘spooky’ season.

A Halloween party needs only a few things, scary decorations, classic eerie songs (Monster Mash and Thriller are absolute must-haves), ghostly games and of course a fantastic selection of Halloween food and drink.

To ensure your Halloween party goes off with a ‘BOO!’, Brockmans Gin has shared a selection of recipes to create terrifyingly tasty cocktails.

Find the cocktails below, including the ingredients

Smoked Rosemary Paloma

Ingredients:

50ml Brockmans Agave Cut

12.5ml Lime Juice

25ml Pink Grapefruit juice

7.5ml Rosemary Syrup

50ml Soda Grapefruit Twist and Smoked Rosemary Garnish

Smoked Rosemary Paloma (Photo: Brockmans Gin) | Brockmans Gin

How to make:

Add all non-carbonated ingredients to a shaker, add ice, and shake hard for five seconds.

Strain into an ice filled glass and top with soda.

Garnish with a twist of grapefruit and a smoked sprig of rosemary

The Improper G&T

Ingredients:

50mlBrockmans Gin

150ml low sugar lemonade

Lemon wheel & blueberry garnish

GLASSWARE

Highball

ICE

High quality cubed

Brockmans Gin

How to make:

Build all ingredients in an ice filled glass. Stir gently to combine.

Improper Margarita

Ingredients:

20ml Brockmans Orange Kiss

30ml Silver Tequila

25ml Fresh Lime Juice

15ml Sugar Syrup

GLASSWARE

Coupe

ICE

High quality cubed for shaking

Improper Margarita (Photo: Brockmans Gin) | Brockmans Gin

How to make:

Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass over ice.