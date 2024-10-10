Budding chefs sharpen their skills at unique Belfast restaurant, the Academy
Offering a hands-on learning environment for students pursuing jobs in the hospitality industry, the unique restaurant replicates real dining experiences while also integrating educational components.
The restaurant features a equipped kitchen where students can learn various cooking skills with the help of expert instructors under the guidance of Sean Owens, the culinary training officer and a vastly experienced and internationally respected chef.
Jodie Chan, one of the aspiring chefs, who is originally from Hong Kong, says: “The most valuable lesson I’ve learned is to always be open-minded because one never stop learning.
“Sean Owens consistently stresses that he is always eager to learn and to hear our opinions and is always open to change.
"This philosophy has kept me eager to learn from other chefs in the Belfast culinary scene. This has encouraged me to always maintain a positive attitude, since there are always numerous possibilities and answers.
“What distinguishes the Academy is how it Integrates education with real-world experiences. Not only do we get to create food, but we also get to participate in all parts of the restaurant’s operations, such as menu development and customer service.
“Academy has provided me with a great space to showcase what I have learned throughout my life, as well as a wonderful space to learn from my peers.
"It is a very lively environment where everyone has an abundance of great ideas to bounce off others, which broadens my horizons and enriches my understanding of global cuisine.
“Coming from Hong Kong, Northern Irish food is still new to me. However, because all of my fellow students and peers are local, they have continuously talked about Northern Irish food, which has undoubtedly had an influence on me, and I hope to incorporate those ideas into my future creations,” adds Jodie.
