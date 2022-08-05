Bullitt Hotel reopens its doors after closing due to fire in March

Named after the Steve McQueen movie, the Bullitt team are ready to welcome guests

Belfast’s Bullitt Hotel has reopen its doors with exciting renovations, new rooms and menus after being closed since March 2022.

The four-star hotel located in Belfast’s city centre was missed by locals and tourists, since closing due to a fire earlier this year.

Named after the Steve McQueen movie, Bullitt returns with the same cool, vibrant and contemporary vibe that guests have enjoyed since its opening in 2016.

And to mark the occasion, a relaunch party with DJs on the decks will run all weekend.

Beannchor managing director, Conall Wolsey, said: “We are thrilled to see this day arrive and finally reopen the doors of Bullitt Hotel once again. The closure gave us some time to innovate and renovate parts of the hotel including upgrading rooms, menus, special offers and entertainment packages.

“The Bullitt team is a close-knit community which was missed over the past four months, but we are delighted to have all staff back onsite again and ready to welcome the return of our much-loved and missed guests.”

The reopening of Bullitt sees a return of Belfast’s cocktail bar Rattlebag, where guests can enjoy cool tunes alongside an innovative rotating cocktail menu. Also making a comeback is the Taylor & Clay restaurant, which boasts an open kitchen built around a Asador wood-fired grill.

The boutique hotel also has a host of exciting events and collaborations featuring popular local talents lined up for the relaunch, including a courtyard party this weekend, Marion from Sound Advice Belfast for a laid-back Balearic adventure on Friday, August 12 and a funky, avant-garde return of Iain McCready with support from Chris Frieze and Never Never on Saturday, August 20.

In the Bullitt lobby, the Sound Advice Pop-up record display has been updated as well as adding a new pop-up magazine display, collaborating with local online lifestyle magazine store Iris, where guests can read, return or buy their favourites.

Bullitt Hotel is undertaking further renovations to its rooftop bar, which plans to reopen in the Autumn with some very exciting changes and new concepts.

