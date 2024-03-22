Alex Thomas, the Master Blender behind the world’s best Irish single malt whiskey

The Co Antrim distillery, which recently opened a massive expansion to increase productivity, is the only one from Northern Ireland listed among the 12 best Irish whiskeys by the California-based Robb Report. Bushmills gained the high profile recognition for its small batch 25-year-old single malt.

The recognition is another important boost for Bushmills in the crucially important US marketplace ahead of the Spring season. The US is by far the world’s biggest market for Irish whiskey, and Bushmills has long been one of the leading brands. The whiskey, according to the magazine, is “patiently matured at Bushmills in bourbon barrels and sherry butts for almost six years before being finished in ruby port containers for a further 21 years for luxurious flavours”.

Established in 1976, the Robb Report is a high-end lifestyle magazine that highlights the vest best products, including cars, clothes, food and drink and other luxury goods for a largely membership based circulation in the US and many other parts of the world.

The glossy magazine says Irish whiskey has a range of styles, including single malt, single pot still and single grain, along with blends that can include any of these styles.

“The good news is that there are so many excellent choices of distilleries and brands from the Emerald Isle,” it adds.

The 25-year-old Irish whiskey, part of the hugely successful Causeway Collection, is “patiently matured in bourbon barrels and sherry butts for between four and six years before finishing in first-fill ruby port pipes for 21 years to give generations of luxurious dark fruit flavours, according to Master Blender Alex Thomas. “It’s an exquisite whiskey, bursting with ripe and juicy dark hedgerow fruits.”

