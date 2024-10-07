The newly revamped Bushmills Courthouse provided workshops and other great activities, while the Visitor Information Centre hosted a taste sampling of products from local artisan producers.
The Bushmills Taste Trail highlighted many great restaurants and cafes in the town, welcoming visitors to try a variety of fresh local dishes comprising of locally sourced ingredients, especially salmon and whiskey, tantalising any foodie.
Bushmills Distillery was open all weekend, hosting tours while Naturally North Coast & Glens hosted a small market behind the Designerie and meet the maker sessions in the Visitor Information Centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.