Business lessons and wine for festive fun

Or to groan about how commercialised Christmas has become compared to when we were young.

Or to ask forlornly, “Doesn’t it get worse every year?” Definitely no time for any of that auld craic.

No, it’s straight down to business today.

Speaking of business, my dear father, Cornelius Gleug, once worked as a builder, constructing many beautiful and striking buildings in his youth. As he grew older, his passion dimmed, his work became less magnificent and so he decided to retire.

His boss pleaded with him to build one final home, a cottage by the coast.

Cornelius shrugged and reluctantly agreed but made little effort with the actual work.

On retiring the boss made a grand gesture and handed my father the keys to his last work, saying it was his to keep. And so my chastened father learned a valuable lesson.

I eventually inherited the ramshackle fruits of his shoddy labour, Rose Cottage- it’s not much, but it’s ours.

And it’s where my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., and I will be celebrating Christmas this year, like every other, until they either drag us out or bury us.

Every celebration should begin with the best something in the world so we’ll be enjoying our canapes with the lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and satisfyingly savoury 2020 Valdobbiadene Allini Conegliano Superiore Prosecco, (£7.99, Lidl) which was recently voted Best Prosecco in the world at the World Sparkling Wine Awards.

This effervescent Italian fizz greets you with captivating floral aromas before a richly textured palate that teems with tangy berry and slightly sharper citrus flavours.

Turkey, should you have plans to roast one in the next few weeks, wants something soft and fruity like today’s Wine of the Week, the easy-drinking versatile and gloriously refreshing 2020 Society’s Exhibition Chenin Blanc (£13.50, visit www.thewinesociety.com or telephone 01438-741177).

This fabulously fresh, zesty South African white is full of bright citrus and tropical fruit flavours on a lively palate alongside notes of fresh herbs and alluring grassy aromatics before a lingering, discreetly acidic finish.

Lovers of red, I will never forget you. Today’s final selection is the generously flavoured, bold and robust 2018 Amarone della Valpolicella Classico (£12.99, Lidl). Full-bodied, with vibrant aromas of raisins, dark chocolate, figs and perhaps even a hint of coffee.

Summer berries, plums, sour cherry and earthy spices dominate an exuberantly juicy palate before a lengthy finish, vaguely reminiscent of incense and lick-your-lips liquorice.

One to enjoy with grilled lamb chops and champ on a cold December night.

To conclude, here’s my final recommendation and this time it’s one for your Christmas crackers rather than your glasses (at whom men rarely make passes): the Mountains of Mourne aren’t just funny, folks, they’re hill areas.

Boom boom! Till next week, tipplers, sante!

