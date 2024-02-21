Canada's MB Chicken makes its UK debut, opening its first store in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This exciting international expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand and offers the people of Lisburn a taste of Canada's finest fried chicken.

Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan officially opened the new store, a welcome addition to Lisburn Leisure Park.

For over five decades, Mary Brown's Chicken takes pride in its heritage of quality, hospitality, and community involvement, and they now look forward to becoming an integral part of the Lisburn community. The new MB Chicken store sees the creation of 25 new jobs and there are plans to quickly open locations in Belfast and across the rest of Northern Ireland.

CEO of MB Chicken, Hadi Chahin, expressed his excitement about the UK launch: “For over 54 years Canadian’s have made Mary Brown’s Chicken their first choice for fresh, hand-cut, hand breaded delicious fried chicken and Taters.

"We are therefore excited to introduce our legendary fried chicken to the wonderful people of Lisburn.

"What makes MB Chicken special is our delicious, handcrafted menu and genuine hospitality; we have been a beloved tradition in Canada for generations, and we can't wait to share our passion for delicious, made-from-scratch quality food with our new friends in the UK.”

Mary Brown's (MB) Chicken, the largest Canadian-owned quick serve chicken restaurant and voted Canada’s best fast-food chain, has opened its first UK branch in Lisburn. Pic credit: MB Chicken

MB Chicken Lisburn will open seven days a week from 11am until 11pm, at Lisburn Leisure Park.