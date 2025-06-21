This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s the new picnic essential 🍷

I tried canned wine for the first time

The cans I tried were Most Wanted Pinot Grigio Fizz

Popular wine La Vieille Ferme recently launched a canned version

I tried wine from a can for the very first time, and while I was unsure on the taste, I will still buy it again for one reason.

But before we get into that, let me first explain the reason behind purchasing canned wine for the very first time.

I tried canned wine for the first time

One of my favourite wines of all time for summer is La Vieille Ferme Rosé, and they have recently announced a launch of a canned version of the popular drink , which has been affectionately nicknamed ‘chicken wine’ by fans, due to the chicken illustration on the label.

I was eager to try the canned version of La Vieille Ferme, to see if it was just as delicious in a can as it is in a bottle, but sadly I couldn't find it in my local supermarkets.

Instead, I decided to try any wine in a can, and picked up the brand Most Wanted. I purchased two flavours, the Pinot Grigio Fizz and the Pinot Grigio Pink Fizz. I purchased the cans for £2 each from Morrisons.

To be honest, I wasn’t overly impressed with the taste. I do think wine in a can doesn’t taste anywhere near as good as wine from a bottle, but it certainly wasn’t undrinkable.

In fact, despite the flavour not being as great as wine from a bottle, I decided I would definitely purchase again and this is down to one main reason - convenience.

I think that canned wine is an excellent choice if you’re going on a picnic and want to pack lightly, or even for bringing along to a barbecue.

Also, I felt that it was more refreshing than wine in a bottle. The can was a lot colder after chilling in the fridge, compared to a glass bottle, making it a nice cold drink during the hot weather.

