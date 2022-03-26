Cheers to mammies everywhere

And to all the mammies in the world. Oh, it doesn’t really matter how undeserving you might be of her love, she’ll give it to you anyway.

But it would be nice to make her proud, wouldn’t it?

To make all that boundless energy and commitment seem worthwhile. Of course, just as no mammy gets back quite as much love as she gives, so it is that no other mammy is quite as good as your own dear mammy. Apart from mine, naturally. She’s the best. Which wine therefore ought we choose to toast the most loved, loving and lovely lady in all our lives? Something sparkly to match her own effervescent nature seems the obvious answer.

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

Step forward the ferociously crisp, extravagantly flavoursome and richly aromatic Mionetto Prosecco (reduced to £7.50 for clubcard holders at Tesco- do be quick, offer ends Monday). Fresh, fragrant, fabulously fruity and impressively bubbly, this exceptionally well-priced Italian fizz is packed with intoxicating citrus and green apple flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits. A perfect aperitif before I present my fabulous roast chicken with a medley of vegetables which I will cook with lots of butter alongside a good, thick, meaty gravy. There will be potatoes too, sauteed in olive oil with garlic and rosemary. Oh, I know my spuds sound very fancy but they won’t hold a candle to my own mammy’s roasties.

And what to serve with that roast chicken? One option would be the finely scented, delightfully dry and satisfyingly savoury 2020 Tempus Two Chardonnay (widely available in independent wine shops and off-licences, £7 to £9). This complex white has a vibrantly aromatic bouquet- full of peach and tarragon flavours before a plump, citrussy palate and a clean tingly finish. Plenty of lemony zip and almondy bite, it will be a very easy-drinking companion to roast chicken or even a mildly spiced Asian curry.

If, like myself, you’re married with a small child in tow (hello there, Gregory), then you’ll have a second mother to pamper today. A second option for the main course for lovers red like my beloved wife, the illustrious Madame G., is today’s WINE OF THE WEEK, the light-bodied, youthful and exuberantly juicy 2020 Clocktower Pinot Noir (£11.50, M&S). A lively, tangy palate is dominated by ripe, fleshy cherry and summer berry flavours which are nicely countered by gentle tannins and backnotes of cinnamon and clove. This elegant, crisp and complex New Zealand red is one to enjoy with lean meat or poultry.

Any mammies abstaining may like to try the delicate, delightfully dry, salmon-pink McGuigan Zero (widely available at independent wine merchants and of-licences £4-£6). Teeming with bright redcurrant, raspberry and strawberry flavours this veritable mouthful of summer in a glass will go wonderfully well with simply cooked fish or poultry.