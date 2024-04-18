Chef innovator Gemma Austin has right recipe for success with customers
In addition to Gemma (30), a Great British Menu chef, dozens of local restaurants, chefs, bars and other food businesses were named in the awards recognising superb food and those who create it. She has developed her restaurant in South Belfast into an acclaimed eatery from 2021.
“The awards are marvellous recognition in what is a very challenging time for hospitality,” says Gemma.
The latest awards come as the Sooty Olive in Londonderry, Clenaghan’s in Moira and Belfast’s Broker, three highly regarded restaurants, are closing due to soaring costs.
Other winners included chef Chris McGowan’s Wine and Brine in Moira, winner of Best Restaurant Award. The Muddlers Club in Belfast took Best Restaurant in Antrim.
The Best Chef in Armagh was Darragh Dooley at Killeavy Castle Estate, Newry. Stephen Holland at Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen took the award for Fermanagh. The Best Restaurant Manager in Antrim went to Conor McHugh at Waterman Restaurant in Belfast.
Killeavy Castle was named Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant in Armagh, while in Tyrone, that award went to Carleton Restaurant at the Corick Hotel and Spa, Clogher. The Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne Resort was awarded Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant in Fermanagh, while the Cuan, Strangford won that prize for County Down.
The Poachers, Lisbane won Best Casual Dining in County Down. The Square Bistro in Lisburn won Best Casual Dining in County Antrim, and The Tailor’s House, Bllygawley took it home for Tyrone.
The Best Gastro Pub in Antrim went to The Fullerton Arms in Ballycastle, while James Street took the award for Best Contemporary Dining in Antrim. Waterman House was named Best Newcomer in Antrim.
