​Chef Gemma Austin of A Peculiar Tea restaurant at work in Mamo Patisserie in Belfast

In addition to Gemma (30), a Great British Menu chef, dozens of local restaurants, chefs, bars and other food businesses were named in the awards recognising superb food and those who create it. She has developed her restaurant in South Belfast into an acclaimed eatery from 2021.

“The awards are marvellous recognition in what is a very challenging time for hospitality,” says Gemma.

The latest awards come as the Sooty Olive in Londonderry, Clenaghan’s in Moira and Belfast’s Broker, three highly regarded restaurants, are closing due to soaring costs.

Chef Niall McKenna’s restaurants James Street South and Waterman, both in Belfast were award-winners

Other winners included chef Chris McGowan’s Wine and Brine in Moira, winner of Best Restaurant Award. The Muddlers Club in Belfast took Best Restaurant in Antrim.

The Best Chef in Armagh was Darragh Dooley at Killeavy Castle Estate, Newry. Stephen Holland at Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen took the award for Fermanagh. The Best Restaurant Manager in Antrim went to Conor McHugh at Waterman Restaurant in Belfast.

Killeavy Castle was named Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant in Armagh, while in Tyrone, that award went to Carleton Restaurant at the Corick Hotel and Spa, Clogher. The Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne Resort was awarded Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant in Fermanagh, while the Cuan, Strangford won that prize for County Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poachers, Lisbane won Best Casual Dining in County Down. The Square Bistro in Lisburn won Best Casual Dining in County Antrim, and The Tailor’s House, Bllygawley took it home for Tyrone.