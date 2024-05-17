Chef Stephen Jeffers of Forestside Cookery School has created a menu to help Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s business growth

Successful chef Stephen Jeffers has created a special menu to highlight the makers, bakers and growers within the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) area.

The unique culinary collaboration, launched at this week’s Balmoral Show, draws many of the council’s food companies into Stephen’s tasty LCCC menu.

The collaboration is part of LCCC’s commitment to support businesses based in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, “enhancing the local labour market, regenerating towns and villages and attracting tourists and visitors to the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the producers from the area featured in the innovative menus are Moira’s Moon Gelato, Hannan Meats and Abernethy Butter and Glume Boulangerie, as well as Carnbrooke Meats, Lisburn and Tori’s Bakery from Hillsborough.

Aaron Heasley’s Moon Gelato is a successful artisan producer in Lisburn and Castlereagh

Many of the producers featured on the LCCC showcase within the Food NI Food Pavilion this week at Balmoral.

Stephen, who owns the successful Forestside Cookery School in south Belfast, included the products from the area’s companies as ingredients in some of his most popular dishes, including Grilled Beef Crostini, Sugar Pit Pork Rack Chop, and Pain au Chocolate Bread Whiskey Pudding.

Chef Jeffers' menu builds up a diverse picture of how special LCCC is as a destination within Northern Ireland for entrepreneurship and food and drink connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The menu is designed to showcase the superb ingredients which are readily available throughout the council area,” says Stephen. “There’s a wide variety of foods which have won national awards for innovation and outstanding taste. We want to encourage consumers throughout the area to sample and enjoy the products from some excellent companies, mostly artisan and smaller enterprises.

“My menu ideas have been created to be easily produced at home and include full preparation instructions,” he adds.