Chinese is the top takeaway in Northern Ireland, study reveals

Gone are the days of the Friday night fish and chip supper being the go to takeaway for the UK, a new study has revealed that residents in Northern Ireland prefer a Chinese takeaway instead.

A new study by mobile and tech retailer Currys surveyed 2,000 UK residents to discover the nation’s favourite takeaway food, and in Northern Ireland Chinese takeaway topped the list with over 7 in 10 (71%) of those in this region putting this in their top three.

This was followed by pizza with 58% of respondents putting it in their top three, while the British Friday night staple of fish and chips landed in third place with just less than a third (32%) of Northern Ireland residents putting this as a favourite.

Takeaway type % of those in Northern Ireland who put this in their top three Chinese 71% Pizza (e.g. Domino’s, Pizza Hut) 58% Fish and chips 32% Burgers/ American-style takeaway (McDonalds, Burger King) 23% Indian 19%

The average amount Northern Ireland residents are spending on takeaways per person per month is only £31-£50

When it came to how much people are spending per person per month on takeaways, the majority of those in Northern Ireland said they spend £31-£50 each month on average, with the majority of those in this region (32%) ordering around once a week.

When asked what the top issues they face with takeout were, most Northern Ireland residents put ‘incorrect or missing items’ at the top of their gripe list, with 45% experiencing this issue.

Nearly 1 in 6 Northern Ireland residents want healthier takeaway options

The study also asked about the healthiness of takeaways in general, and although 71% of those in Northern Ireland never look at the calories of their takeout orders, 58% wish there were healthier takeaway options near them. 58% are worried about the healthiness of their takeaway orders.

7 in 10 (71%) of people in Northern Ireland put Chinese in their top three takeaways

This worry however doesn’t seem to be impacting consumption, as the same survey revealed that the majority of those in Northern Ireland (42%) say their takeaway consumption has remained the same over the past year.