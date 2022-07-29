Clover Group investing £1.4m in new Belfast hotel and bar, creating 50 jobs

The Clover Group NI, which currently operates eight leading Belfast bars, has announced that it is investing £1.4m on two significant and innovative new venues which are set to support the hospitality trade and footfall within the city centre.

The projects, which will create a total of 50 new jobs, will see the development of a hip new hotel in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter and a new cutting-edge venue which will be an extension of the popular cocktail bar Margot’s.

Located adjacent to Belfast City Hall, ‘Brat’ will provide a late-night dimension to Margot’s underground vibe bringing together an eclectic clientele with a quality food and music offering.

Clover Group is investing £1.4m in new Belfast hotel and cutting-edge venue, creating 50 jobs. Pictured are directors Jim Conlon, Mark Beirne, Paul Langsford

The new hotel will be located in Little Donegall Street and will see the Clover Group working with F&B Creatives O’Donnell O’Neill Design to craft a unique amphitheatrical development extending over three levels.

Destined to be an important hospitality hub for both locals and tourists alike, the hotel will consist of 23 self-contained Pod Hotel Rooms and it will exclusively feature Market Food Kitchens, bars and tiered seating terraces overlooking an al fresco dining courtyard with stretched sail cloth awnings overhead.

Developed with a view to hosting colourful gigs, sessions, drama and theatre shows the focal point of the courtyard will be elevated to provide customers with a unique experience with the venue surrounded by refectory style table and benches adding to the bespoke ambience.

Commenting on the developments, Mark Beirne, director of Clover Group NI, said: “The vision across all our outlets has always been to provide unique, exciting and new experiences for our customers here in Belfast and those that are visiting our great city.

“Both Brat and our creative new hotel project will add new vibrant, hip and urban offerings that will appeal to broad range of people who are looking for the best fun and craic that Belfast and the Cathedral Quarter has to offer. We are confident that these new venues will not only be dynamic new dimensions to the city’s night life but they will also be a significant draw for people outside these shores who are looking for unique cosmopolitan experiences, with a distinctly Belfast twist.”

The Clover Group has also confirmed that it will be opening another new venue, White’s Beer Hall located in High Street in September.