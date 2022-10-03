Clover Group NI buys the ‘Eg’ for an undisclosed sum

The Clover Group NI, which currently operates eight leading Belfast bars has announced that it has bought the Eglantine Inn for an undisclosed sum.

In what is a significant move by the Group, the new owners are planning a £500k refurbishment of the venue in 2023 creating 30 new jobs when construction is complete.

A long-standing Belfast institution located on the Malone Road, adjacent to Queen’s University, the ‘Eg’ has been popular amongst students over many decades with the venue having been first designed back in 1898 by the same architects as the iconic Crown Bar.

The announcement by Clover builds on the company’s growing footprint in Belfast having recently lodged planning applications for a new hotel in the Cathedral Quarter and an extension to the popular city centre bar, Margot’s. Other venues within the Group include White’s Tavern and Beer Hall, White’s Garden, Henry’s and the Jailhouse, Fountain Lane, Pug Ugly’s and the Bone Yard.

The bar’s focus will be on showing a range of sporting events blended with a great food offering.

Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, said: “This is a very important acquisition for Clover which further builds on our offering, breathing new life into one of Belfast’s longest established bars in a wonderful part of the city.

“This area of the city has a strong tradition of providing a great bar experience for customers and we are really looking forward to bringing vibrancy and excitement for students, local people and international visitors alike.”

