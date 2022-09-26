Comber’s ‘field to fork’ leader harvests major food deal in Britain

Beer battered chips and onion rings with chilli baby potato bakes from Northern Ireland are now being enjoyed by families and individuals in England and Wales after a significant deal with Tesco, secured by Comber-based Mash Direct.

The Co Down farm-based business has developed into a UK and Ireland leader in ‘field to fork’ foods including potato products. The innovation-led enterprise, which is owned by the Hamilton family, has revolutionized the potato industry, among NI’s most important agri-food sectors through the creation of a range of novel products such as pre-packed skinny chips and beer battered chips for the convenience of home cooks.

The company’s skinny chips, in addition, have recently been recognized by expert food judges in The Grocer magazine’s influential New Product Awards who shortlisted the chips for the final stage of the UK-wide competition in London in November.

Lance Hamilton, commercial director of Mash Direct

Mash Direct is the sole NI food processor listed in the prestigious awards, now the symbol of innovation in this important sector. Other finalists include ‘heavy-hitters’ such as Quaker Oats, Weetabix, Ambrosia, Cadbury, Jacob’s, Red Bull and Walkers.

The small company, owned and run by husband and wife team Martin, an experienced farmer, marketer Tracey with sons Jack, the chief executive, and Lance, the chief commercial officer.

The Hamilton family has been farming the fields around the Strangford Lough, now a conservation area, over six generations. The current owners have a wealth of understanding and knowledge of the area, produce and growing conditions.

The company’s latest deal will see its chilli baby bakes, beer battered chips and beer battered onion rings, which use craft beer from a local brewery, into 61 of the biggest Tesco stores across England and Wales.

Lance explains: “The vegetable accompaniments are designed to make cooking and preparing vegetable side dishes hassle free and easy to prepare for consumers. They are a response to the growth in home cooking especially since the coronavirus pandemic.

“The national listing for the Mash Direct brand, in addition, highlights the growth of consumer demand for high-quality and versatile convenience foods that can be incorporated into everyday family meals. Furthermore, they reflect our close monitoring of market trends and our strategic focus on the use of local potatoes and vegetables to develop innovative convenience foods.”

The launch comes as the brand recently announced that it is expecting up to a 30% uplift in potatoes harvested this year, due to carefully planned planting of the right varieties and a fortunate mix of sunshine and showers.

The Mash Direct brand has seen sales grow by 8% in the first half of 2022, with more consumers enjoying the versatile range of vegetable side dishes produced on the sixth-generation family farm.

Lance continues: “We are delighted to secure these listings with Tesco and offer the taste of our farm-fresh produce to even more homes across England and Wales. Our field to fork award-winning vegetable side dishes are growing in popularity with consumers demanding healthy, convenient ready-to-eat vegetable accompaniments and we are really pleased to meet this need with our tasty range of products.”

All Mash Direct products are prepared in the company’s extensive and ultra-modern processing unit on the farm and processed immediately after harvesting.

“This ensures an unrivalled freshness of flavour and retains the natural texture and nutritional benefits of the ingredients. The full range is low in saturated fat, 100% gluten-free and free from artificial flavourings and colourings,” says Lance

The company is also committed to environmental management and assists in restoring farmland and biodiversity to improve the quality of water, air and soil. All packaging is 100 percent recyclable, ensuring that is has improved its environmental footprint as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability. It recently developed a vast solar collection system to provide sustainable energy to power the operations at the plant.

In recent months the brand has also added eco labelling to five of its products to help consumers make more sustainable choices. All Mash Direct products are grown and manufactured on site ‘from field to fork’ so company has full control over the entire process.

Mash Direct, which has won a string of UK Great Taste Awards, food manufacturing excellence recognition and Irish National Food Awards, has partnered with non-profit organisation Foundation Earth as an essential element in its commitment to sustainability and preservation of the environment.