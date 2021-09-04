Coming home to seafood and superb wine

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

If you’re new here and are wondering what this means, please bear with me, as most of my readers normally hove to do (as I very rarely make sense at the start).

However regular readers - such as my mother and my editor - now is the time to breathe a sigh of relief as, for once, this week I will not be droning on and on about loneliness, abandonment and rejection.

Yes, it only took three months but my beloved wife, the illustrious Madame G., has finally concluded her business affairs in France and, PCR tests permitting, should have touched down on the Emerald Isle yesterday...fingers, toes and everythings else crossed.

Naturally, when a traveller comes home - to our lovely home, Rose Cottage - what they crave most of all is some delicious food and what’s better than a big hearty bowl of warming soup?

And some booze.

I’m very sceptical about serving wine with soup but can make an exception for my fabulous seafood chowder...it’s a little bit of indulgence and a chance to spoil my better half.

Lots of fish, potatoes, vegetables, cream and a good stock - sure, in the right hands it’s almost a stew.

And will go wonderfully well with today’s Wine of the Week, the elegant, zesty and reassuringly complex 2020 Serena Cordero Pinot Grigio (£8.99, Naked Wines, visit www.nakedwines.com).

This easy-drinking Moldovan wine is full of citrus and pear flavours alongside hints of floral aromatics before a lingering, deeply satisfying finish to tickle the taste buds.

Of course, some bubbles over the weekend seem mandatory too, why ever not?

As well as celebrating my Madame’s return, I’m also raising a glass to myself and old people everywhere following my third successive victory in tennis over my talented and highly spirited 13-year old god-daughter, Lucia. There’s life in the auld dog yet!

From Lidl, the fabulously fresh, fragrant and racy Italia Rosé Prosecco Extra Dry (currently £12.49) fits the bill to a tee (sorry wrong sport).

Presented in a stunning cut-glass bottle, this irrepressibly effervescent splash of pink is packed with intoxicating citrus and tangy red berry flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits.

I plan to serve it with nibbles of Melba toast topped with cream cheese and smoked trout...who could resist?

Lovers of red (did I mention that my Madame is a red?), I will never forget you.

Deep down, I am you.

Today’s final selection is the rustic, robust and delightfully savoury 2019 Montaria Reserva Vinho Tinto (£9.99, Naked Wines).

A medium-bodied lubricious palate with plenty of berry and cherry flavours, nicely balanced by soft tannins, before a magnificently lengthy finish with hints of black pepper, this Portuguese red will benefit from being served very slightly chilled.

We’ll be having ours with a barbecue of Merguez sausages, marinated chicken thighs and a delicately spiced tabbouleh.

My lonely days are over. Give it about 48 hours and I’ll be lamenting my loss of freedom and scheming to get some quality ‘Me Time’ again. Enjoy your wine and thanks for bearing with me during this difficult period. Till next week, tipplers, sante!

