Naldo Morelli, managing director of Morelli’s in Coleraine, with Daniela Morelli-Kerr, the marketing director of Champion of Champions at the Ice Cream Alliance Awards

The UK’s tastiest ice cream is being made by two family enterprises right here in Northern Ireland.

The companies – Morelli’s of Coleraine and Newcastle’s Lick Gelato - whipped producers from across the UK to win a host of prestigious titles in the influential Ice Cream Alliance Awards(ICA), including the two most important, held last week in Birmingham.

Morelli’s, an authentic Italian ice cream specialist for over a century in Northern Ireland, gained the coveted Overall Champion of Champions Award in addition to ‘Best in Class’ awards for its dairy vanilla, best vanilla and cherry yoghurt from a panel of independent expert judges in what is the industry’s most important competition, one which showcases the best ice cream and the people behind the nation’s most loved flavours.

Lick won the runner-up position in the Champion of Champion Overall Award as well as Best of Flavour with pistachio, 1st Flavour Class with caramelised biscuit, 1st Best of Flavour.

Newcastle’s Lick Gelato was runner up in the Champion of Champions Award

While Morelli’s has been creating and selling delicious ice cream here since 1911 and has sales across Ireland and Great Britain, Lick was established in 2015 to craft Italian-style artisan ice cream.

Arnaldo Morelli, managing director of Morelli’s, welcoming the award, said: “It’s very gratifying to be acclaimed as the UK leading producer by our industry leaders. This important recognition will be very beneficial in our efforts to expand our sales throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland.”