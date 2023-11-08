Healthy granolas that consumers can feel good about after breakfast has been developed by a global food industry leader in Co Armagh.

The new range of healthy gluten-free granolas from Craigavon-based Kestrel Foods

​The new granola comes from Kestrel Foods in Craigavon, a specialist in healthy snacks, and is free from both gluten and refined sugars and supports a healthy digestive system.

Kestrel Foods, the owner of successful international snacking brands Forest Feast and ACTI-SNACK, has launched Just Live a Little, new gluten-free granolas, into the highly competitive breakfast marketplace.

The new granolas were created to offer a healthy option for those who want to enjoy a breakfast they can also feel good about.

Bronagh Clarke, marketing director of Kestrel Foods in Craigavon which has just launched healthy breakfast granolas

Bronagh Clarke, Kestrel’s marketing director, says: “There are over four million consumers in the United Kingdom who are actively choosing to reduce or avoid gluten in their diet. Sometimes the choices are restrictive in terms of taste and variety. In addition, some granolas can have more than 20 percent refined white sugar and can be low in nutritional quality.

“We believe better food makes you feel better, so we only use wholegrain gluten-free oats, mixed with fruit, nuts and seeds and finished with a generous dollop of nut butter for a creamy taste. Everything is batch-baked at our own gluten-free facility in Co.Armagh,” adds Bronagh.

The granola range has four flavours – Maple and Toasted Pecan; Raspberry, Coconut and Cashew; Cocoa and Hazelnut Granola; and Peanut Butter and Apple. The new granolas are already in Tesco, Spar and online stores with other retailers launching early next year.

Founded in 1996, Kestrel, now a respected innovator of dried fruit, nut and chocolate coated snacks under the Forest Feast brand, has also won a string of awards for its foods including several UK Great Taste Awards. It exports snacks worldwide including to markets in Europe and Asia.

The family-owned business, which is owned and managed by founder Michael Hall, has invested £3 million in processing operations and innovative product development over the past two years. The investment has also boosted employment in the Co Armagh area.

