Clandeboye Yoghurt’s Patrick Black

Clandeboye Estate yoghurts from Bangor, Co Down, are now available in Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yoghurts, produced on the historic estate’s dairy farm, have been listed by Booth’s Country, one of England’s most successful family-owned supermarket chains.

The new business represents an important stage in Clandeboye’s focus on extending sales in Britain, a key market for the producer of creamy gourmet yoghurts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clandeboye produces the yoghurts mainly from high-quality milk from the estate’s pedigree Holstein/Jersey herd. A new creamery was completed in 2021 to enable the company to quadruple production for the planned expansion to Britain. A major warehouse is currently being completed as part of this expansion. Patrick Black, Clandeboye’s commercial manager, says: “We’re incredibly excited by the listing of our products in Booths, a very significant order from a supermarket chain in Britain. “The renowned, family-owned food and drink retailer operates 28 stores across Lancashire, Cheshire, Cumbria, and Yorkshire. This is a fantastic step forward for our brand, and we’re delighted to be bringing the taste of Clandeboye to even more yoghurt lovers across Britain,” he adds.

Clandeboye Estate award-winning yoghurts from Bangor have been listed by a major British supermarket chain

Booths, a high-end retailer, was founded in Blackpool in 1847 “to sell the best goods available, in attractive stores, with excellent assistants.” It aims to offer customers high-quality food and drink, with a strong emphasis on fresh, local produce

The breakthrough retail deal also follows a listing of the yoghurts by Dunfermline –based Cress Company, one of the leading food distributors in Britain.

Booths is listing Clandeboye’s award-winning Indulgent Greek Style yoghurts in its main dairy section. These include the recently launched flavours of apple and cinnamon crumble and raspberry and white chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad