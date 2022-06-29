Dale Farm reports highest turnover and profit of £591m for financial year

Local dairy cooperative, Dale Farm has reported its highest turnover and profit to date for the financial year ending March 2022.

Overall group turnover at the cooperative is up to £591m (previous year £524m). Group operating profit was reported at £25.6m (previous year £14.0m).

The group’s net profit before tax was £22.1m (previous year £8.2m) and EBITDA £33.8m (previous year £20.8m).

Group chief executive Nick Whelan

The milk price paid to producers for the financial year averaged at 33.88pence per litre – up 5.56pence per litre year on year – the highest Dale Farm has ever paid its farmers.

Delighted with the strong performance which included a 60% growth in turnover as well as tripling profits, Nick Whelan, Group chief executive, Dale Farm explained: “I am pleased to see this strong performance by our cooperative and the talented people within it.

“Our focus is ensuring that our business is as efficient and profitable as possible so that we can pay the most competitive milk price – whilst also building a stable future for Dale Farm and the farmers who own our cooperative.

“In recent years, turnover has grown by 60% and profits have almost tripled. Achieving that means constantly adapting to change and taking difficult decisions, reviewing those areas that can no longer deliver for us and investing strongly in those that do.

“This year’s results are evidence that this approach is working.”

Looking to the year ahead, Nick added: “As we move forward, this type of strategy is more appropriate than ever.

“The current level of unprecedented cost inflation will require focused management.

“At the same time, we need to proactively ensure we have a suitable asset replacement programme in place that maintains and builds processing capacity for future growth.”