Kevin and Julie Hickey of Dart Mountain Cheese in Claudy pictured with their Sperrin Blue cheese

Cheese handcrafted by a native of Boston in the foothills of the windswept Sperrin Mountains has been named Ireland’s best dairy product.

Respected food expert Georgina Campbell singled out Dart Mountain Cheese from Claudy, Co Londonderry for the recognition in her influential awards 2024, the only food producer named in Northern Ireland this year.

The prestigious all-Ireland awards pinpoint the very best of Ireland’s hotel, restaurant, hospitality, food and pubs on a yearly basis after a rigorous judging process.

Owned by husband and wife team Kevin and Julie Hickey, Dart Mountain handcrafts a range of cow’s and goat milk cheeses in a purpose-built creamery in a remote location just outside Claudy village.

Dart Mountain has an extensive range of handcrafted cheese

“We’ve thrilled to have won the Georgina Campbell Award for our cheese,” says Kevin, who set up the cheese enterprise in 2008 after a successful career in hospitality in the North West.”

“It will help to increase awareness of our cheeses especially in the Republic of Ireland, an important market for us, and also within the hospitality sector,” he adds.

It’s the latest recognition for quality and taste for Dart Mountain, which has already won Great Taste Awards and also a gold medal in the World Cheese Awards at San Sebastian in Spain’s Basque country for Banagher Bold, a unique beer washed hard cheese.

The enterprising couple set up Dart Mountain in 2012 to develop a portfolio of handmade cheeses that reflect the rich heritage and traditions of the Sperrins.

They named the business Dart Mountain because the modern creamery they have built lies in its shade.

They’ve since created one of the most innovative cheese businesses in the UK and Ireland.

“All our cheeses are handcrafted using the superb pasteurised milk available from grass-fed herds within a few miles of our creamery,” Julie, the cheesemaker, who is originally from the US, continues.