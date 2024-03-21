The new Sweet Robyns healthy treat from Belfast couple Robyn and Jonny Reid

The enterprising couple’s treats, branded as Sweet Robyns, are lower in sugar, gluten-free, high in protein, and are vegetarian. They plan to introduce plant-based and other health variation options in the near future. The treats are one outcome of their shared passion for health and fitness

“Our treats are made from luxurious Belgian chocolate, premium whey, real fruits, and natural flavourings. Each bite is a symphony of indulgence and nutrition,” says Robyn.

“The recipes developed by us undergo meticulous testing in our new product development kitchen. This rigorous process ensures perfection and helps them meet the demands of our customers,” she adds.

The couple’s business journey began in 2016, starting from a kitchen and growing into an industrial unit.

Robyn, who has a background in local food, continues: “What makes Sweet Robyns truly unique is not just the deliciousness of our products, but the story behind them. Our journey is marked by continuous learning, growth, and a commitment to reinvesting in ourselves at every turn. Beyond the exceptional taste, our products are crafted with the well-being of customers in mind.

“What sets us apart is the pure passion and dedication we pour into every aspect of our creations. From the inception of a recipe to the final product, our commitment to quality and taste is unwavering.

Robyn’s inspiration comes from her fitness background and a personal commitment to quality food.

"As someone who is gluten intolerant and health-conscious, I aimed to develop a snack that would seamlessly combine deliciousness with nutrition.”