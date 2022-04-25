Deliveroo nearly doubles Belfast restaurant partners as restaurant choice grows by 89%

Deliveroo has grown the number of its restaurant partners in Belfast by 89% since the start of the pandemic and is seeing strong growth in orders.

Customers in Belfast can now order from almost double the number of restaurants through Deliveroo.

Burritos have secured the top spot as the most popular dish in Belfast, closely followed by a cheeseburger, whereas the most in-demand vegan dish is an acai bowl. While American and Mexican food are the most popular cuisines in Belfast, pizza is also one of the most searched for takeaways on the Deliveroo app. Belfast households are also experimenting with other cuisines, with Japanese food orders increasing by 65%.

Deliveroo is now seeing more than five times the number of orders in Belfast compared to March 2020. The growth over this period comes despite the ending of lockdown restrictions. Deliveroo has provided a vital lifeline to the hospitality industry in the city throughout the pandemic by helping restaurants to keep trading and reach new customers during lockdowns. This strong growth in Belfast has helped job creation, with Deliveroo having supported approximately 550 new jobs with restaurant partners since the company began operating in the city in 2016.

Deliveroo is committed to supporting the growth of small and independent restaurants and it helped many partners implement new delivery services to sustain their business.

Breffney Brass, regional director for Deliveroo Ireland, said: “We’re really proud of our growth in Belfast and we’re excited to see what the future holds for us in the city, as we continue to bring great local independent restaurant dishes and groceries direct to consumers’ doors. Having delivered a vital service during the pandemic, we’re committed to continuing to support our restaurant partners and the local community as we move forward.”

Gareth Bell, general manager of Banger, one of Deliveroo’s restaurant partners in Belfast, continued: “Deliveroo has been a key growth driver for our business, complementing our strong sit-in service venue. They allow us to take advantage of typically ‘slower’ days of the week, where we can target ads and promotions to grow our sales. Deliveroo’s customer service and Restaurant Support Services are second to none - very easy to use and efficient.”