Despite drop in inflation, food prices remain high. What will be most expensive on my shopping list?
Although the annual inflation rate fell in April to 8.7%, the biggest fall since the cost of living crisis began, food prices remain at the highest levels we have seen in 45 years.
The Office for National Statistics compiled the overall number using the consumer prices index but also logs prices for individual goods.
This is how the ONS has been able to accurately reveal how much the cost of everyday food items have escalated in the past year in its research.
Each of the results accounts for the change in the average price of the food item over the past 12 months up to April, 2023.
-Sugar up by 47.4%;
-Olive oil up by 46.4%;
-Eggs up by 37%;
-Low-fat milk up by 33.5%;
-Cheese and curd up by 30.6%;
-Flours and other cereals up by 30%;
-Pasta products and couscous up by 27.7%;
-Ready-made meals up by 20.8%;
-Butter up by 20.1%;
-Bread up by 18.6%;
-Jams, marmalades and honey up by 17.9%;
-Fish up by 14.2%;
-Pizza and quiche up by 11.9%;
-Fruit up by 10.8%.
Drinks
-Mineral or spring waters up by 21.4%;
-Fruit and vegetable juices up by 21.1%;
-Tea up by 19.1%;
-Coffee up by 15.3%;
-Soft drinks up by 12.4%;
-Beer up by 10%;
-Spirits up by 7%;
-Wine up by 5.7%.