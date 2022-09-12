Dozen bakers join the Great British Bake Off

The summer holidays are over and many of us are gearing up for what is increasingly sounding like a very tough autumn and winter.

So, it’s the perfect time for one of the most heart-warming and comforting shows on TV to make a return.

The Great British Bake Off has become something of a national institution since it made its debut in 2012 – it’s even survived a switch from the BBC to Channel 4, not to mention changes to the presenting and judging line ups.

Matt, Paul, Prue & Noel

The show also managed to go on during the pandemic, with the contestants, crew and presenters forming their own Covid-sage bubble.

However, this year the filming process should be back to normal, and there are also no major tweaks to the format. The famous tent is once again being pitched in the grounds of Welford Park, while Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back on judging duties and Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are returning as the hosts.

But we will of course have a new batch of amateur bakers to root for. Last year, there was a distinctly international flavour to the line-up – German-born Jurgen was a viewer favourite, and it was a major upset when he went out in the semi-finals, while the winner was Italian Giuseppe.

He was understandably thrilled to take the title, saying: “I truly can’t believe it or take it in, this has made me so incredibly happy to be a Britalian. Dell’Anno is my surname which translates in English to of the year – and I feel this has certainly has been my year.”

The champion was also full of praise for his fellow contestants and the judges, and also helped to reassure any viewers who have ever wondered if the presenters don’t so much lighten the mood in the tent as distract the bakers when they would rather be getting on with the job in hand.

Giuseppe said: “Matt and Noel were the biggest surprise in the tent for me, for obvious reasons. The Judges of course have to remain impartial, but Matt and Noel were so friendly and we hung out a lot together. They are charming gentlemen and they give showbusiness a really good name, they were so helpful and supportive.”

Tonight, those charming gentlemen will be introducing us to the class of 2022 as our dozen bakers get ready to tackle Cake Week.

The first chance to impress the judges (and viewers) comes with the Signature, which sees them making 12 perfect mini-cakes.

Next up, it’s the dreaded Technical, although at least this one involves a cake they should be familiar with. As viewers know, as the series goes on, the chances increase that the bakers won’t have even heard of the Technical, let alone made one.

Finally, it’s time for the Showstopper, where the bakers can show off their architectural skills as they make a scaled down version of a home that’s close to their hearts entirely from sponge.